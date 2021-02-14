Celebrate Valentine’s Day — and the Wedding Anniversary of a Classic Supercouple — by RSVPing Yes to an ‘I Re-Do’ of Their Joyful Nuptials
Cupid couldn’t have plotted out a better acknowledgment of his holiday than this return to the ceremony that made husband and wife of All My Children’s Greg Nelson and Jenny Gardner.
Man, they do not write soaps like they used to. We hate to say it, but damn. When you review the below clips from the February 14, 1984, episode of All My Children, you’ll understand. The wedding of preppy rich boy Greg Nelson and beautiful but poor girl Jenny Gardner was daytime at its finest.
First of all, the hour was funny. When the brother of the bride arrived on the scene, “Tad the Cad” Martin appeared to be “more nervous than I am,” Jenny couldn’t help but laugh.
Even the B plots landed. Erica Kane accepted the apologies of suitor Adam Chandler like anyone would kale in place of chocolate. “You threw me out like a stray cat,” she observed. Meow!
Back at the Nelson home, the mother of the groom — wearing real fur, no doubt, like a true villain — attempted to give Greg one more out. “Do you really want to do this?” Enid asked Greg. “Darling, just think about it. What do you want to do with your life?”
As only a besotted youngster could, he responded in earnest. “Mom, I still have a lotta questions about my life, but there’s one thing that I know for sure — I love Jenny, and I want to spend the rest of my life with her.”
Of that, none of us had any doubt. What was a bigger question mark was whether best man Jesse Hubbard had brought the ring. He was kidding, of course. “Don’t get your brains scrambled because of a wedding,” the best man told his best friend.
On hand for the ceremony were the kind of characters that are hard to find today — supporting players like uber-nerd Alfred Vanderpoole and Mrs. Gonzales, Jenny and Jesse’s New York landlady, to whom Erica couldn’t be bothered to give the time of day.
And then there were the vows — a thing of beauty and absolute sincerity that had to be seen to be believed. And you can both see and believe — because they’re included in the video above. While you continue to celebrate Valentine’s Day, check out the below photo gallery of soaps’ all-time best weddings, ranked.
