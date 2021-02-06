Craig Sjodin/ABC; Gilles Toucas, Sonja Flemming/CBS; John Paschal/JPI

Soap stars share appreciation for the special female in their lives — their mothers.

Social media is a means for fans to stay up close and personal with their favorite soap opera stars. Whether posting romantic shots with their significant others, celebrating milestones, sharing cute photos of their kids and furry friends, or in this case, giving a shout out to their moms — we love seeing them all.

Each day we watch soap moms from Salem, Los Angeles, Port Charles and Genoa City in action — good and bad — during some of their best and worst mothering moments. However, in real-life, it’s always a treat when we get a glimpse into the lives of The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless actors as they send special messages, along with photos, to share just how much their moms mean to them.

The Bold and the Beautiful

In 2020, Jacqueline McInnis Wood (Steffy) wished her mom a very, “Happy Birthday, Mama!! 61 never looked so good! I want to be you when I grow up!”

Days of Our Lives

A few years back, Billy Flynn (Chad) gave thanks to his mom, not on her birthday, but on his. “As of this moment I’m another year older. This woman has made every one of them possible. Dreams and all. (Literally). I love you, Mom!”

General Hospital

Laura Wright (Carly) sent her mom — and dad — a message to celebrate a special milestone in her mother’s life, “Happy Anniversary to my beautiful parents!!! We miss you so, so much.”

The Young and the Restless

Bryton James (Devon) gave fans his definition of a mother, “Not one day spent apart, and she still says she feels like she missed out on time with me… that’s the definition of a mother. I owe my world and everything in it, to her passion to be the best. Thank you forever.”

Would you like to see other soap opera actors pictured with their mothers? You’re in luck! Look through our photo gallery below featuring 20 daytime stars having fun with their moms out and about at different functions.

Get your free daily soap-opera fix for all daytime dramas delivered straight to your email inbox by signing up for Soaps.com’s newsletter.