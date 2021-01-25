Jill Johnson, Howard Wise/JPI

It was a week filled with special anniversaries and some serious questions about the futures of a few characters.

Hey, we get it, you’re busy… that’s why we’re here to catch you up on all the news you may have missed from The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless over the past week!

The Bold and the Beautiful

To say that fans are unhappy with Bold & Beautiful‘s LIam would be a massive understatement. But as firm believers that any character can be redeemed, we think there’s a woman out there who can help get him back on track… and no, it’s definitely not one of the ladies between whom he’s constantly bouncing!

We take stock of Summer’s recent visit to LA as she crossed from one CBS soap to the other and ask how you feel about Flo spilling the beans on Sally and whether this was the way the truth should have come to light.

In this week’s The Bold and the Beautiful column, Richard suggests that Finn is in desperate need of someone to talk to, has some sound advice for Hope and doesn’t know what to think about Zoe.

Days of Our Lives

Charlie’s days seem to be numbered, but is there any way to keep him? Two of our writers share their thoughts on whether the character should be given a ride on the redemption express or handed a one-way ticket out of Salem. Charlie Mason suggests that Chloe’s beau might be the latest character’s with a split personality and come out the other side while Lori Wilson argues that trope is worn out and the show doesn’t need it… or Charlie!

Former Abigail Kate Mansi returns to TV, only not to daytime. Read about her role on the new, politically-charged series, Casa Grande.

Get the scoop on when former co-stars Alison Sweeney (Sami) and Kristian Alfonso (Hope) will be teaming up on your screen again with the airdate and plot details for their upcoming Hallmark flick Chronicle Mysteries: Helped to Death.

Speaking of Sweeney, join us as we commemorate the 28th anniversary of her debut as the morally dubious and frequently deranged Sami Brady with a special photo album tracking the character’s very complicated life.

If you’re still feeling nostalgic, make sure that you take a peek at our tribute to supervillain Stefano DiMera to mark the anniversary of his very first appearance.

Richard wasn’t exactly shocked by Gwen’s big revelation, but loved hearing Abigail read her hubby for being so easily manipulated and is thrilled to have Gabi back in the mix… even if it might spell doom for Kate and Jake. Plus, find out why he was so happy about Maggie’s scenes with Bonnie in his Days of Our Lives column.

General Hospital

They’ve been together for more than two decades, but the romance doesn’t seem to be anywhere near ending. Check out the special anniversary message from Steve Burton (Jason) to his wife and get a glimpse at their life together with a few photos that the actor shared.

Soap vet Denise Alexander was moved to tears following the reaction she received from fans after her recent appearance as Lesley.

Is that a stork we see? Even as Michael and Willow seem ready to end their marriage of convenience and get their lives back on track, we can’t help suspecting the fates might have something else entirely in store for them.

Sonny’s recent accident left him far from home and memory free. But could this story be heading for a shocking twist nobody saw coming?

Dustin digs into Sonny’s manic episode, loved Olivia confronting Ned and Alexis over their betrayal, is really enjoying Jason’s scenes with Britt, ponders how Franco’s tumor story will be resolved and questions how Carly will spin her latest hypocrisy in his latest General Hospital column.

The Young and the Restless

Last week marked a major milestone in the career of one of Genoa City’s longtime residents. Tracey Bregman celebrated her debut as Lauren Fenmore and thanked her colleagues as she took a warm look back at her near four decades of playing the character.

Last week saw our favorite chef behaving a bit oddly. As a result, we wonder if there’s a very shocking reason for her behavior.

Things seem to be getting more serious for Billy and Lily… and yet, there’s his favorite ex-wife, acting extremely possessive all of a sudden. We take a look at why reuniting Billy and Victoria would be a mistake, especially now.

Finally, Candace is getting a kick out of Chelsea’s fuming, is losing her faith in Faith’s story, is confused by Elena, and didn’t particularly love the Abby episode in The Young and the Restless column.

Coming up…

Catch a glimmer of what will unfold with all the latest spoilers for what’s ahead on your favorite soap.

Gunshots ring out and we finally learn that, as suspected, Ciara is still alive in the Days of Our Lives weekly spoiler video.

Things are about to get might uncomfortable for Sally, while Mariah shocks Tessa in the latest Young and the Restless video spoilers.

