©2020 Crown Media United States LLC/David Dolsen

New photos and details promise excitement and drama to come in Hope Valley.

Last month we brought our readers the emotional teaser video for When Calls the Heart’s upcoming season eight. The much anticipated original series will return to the Hallmark Channel on Sunday, February 21 at 9:00 PM and now ET has released some exclusive details and photos to keep viewers wanting more.

Shots from the set showcase the beautiful Erin Krakow, who stars as schoolteacher Elizabeth, along with The Bold and the Beautiful and General Hospital alum Jack Wagner as Bill riding through Hope Valley on his horse. Some of the guys posed in the town square in front of an old car and include such characters as Nathan, Jesse, Lee, Carson and more. And to round out the teaser photos, the ladies walked through town looking happy as can be.

Now for the goodies… ET revealed that while Elizabeth has finally completed her manuscript, she’s not the only woman who has something to celebrate. Fans can expect to watch Fiona on a new journey as she opens her own business, and we can only imagine the good things to come when Faith returns from medical school. The Coulters come back home as well, and we will be introduced to the Canfield family. For some who never left, including newlyweds Clara and Jesse, challenges will arise that could affect their everyday lives. Unexpected news will arrive for Rosemary and Lee, and of course, the relationships between Elizabeth and Nathan — and Elizabeth and Lucas — will flourish before our eyes.

A final tease that many will be waiting on the edge of their seats for will be a big wedding! Any guesses who? Stay tuned!

Could you ever picture one of your favorite soap opera stars from The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital or The Young and the Restless on When Calls the Heart or starring in a new Hallmark movie? We can! View our photo gallery below of 10 daytime stars who should totally be doing Hallmark movies.

