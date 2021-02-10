©2021 Crown Media United States LLC/David Astorga

Crossword puzzles and a new supercomputer lead Tess and Logan on the hunt for a killer.

Lacey Chabert, who once played a young Bianca on All My Children, is back in the new fourth installment of Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ Crossword Mysteries series. Starring opposite Brennan Elliott as Detective Logan O’Connor, the actress returns as crosswords editor Tess Harper in Crossword Mysteries: Terminal Descent, which premieres on Valentine’s Day, Sunday, February 14, at 8:00 pm.

The latest case pins Tess against a new supercomputer known as BB in a puzzle-solving challenge. However, when the program’s creator, the brilliant CEO of XCal Technologies, turns up dead, Tess is once again swept into the investigation, which puts her at odds with Detective O’Connor — who can’t help but worry about her.

To add to the drama, Logan’s dad, Chief Chauncey O’Connor, considers retiring from the force with the help of Tess’ Aunt Candace (One Life to Live’s Barbara Niven). Chabert and Elliott also served as executive producers.

Chabert took to Instagram to thank fellow Hallmark star Peter Benson, of the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries, who directed the movie and shared, “Enjoyed working with you so much! Thank you for sharing your talents with us.”

Prior to that, the actress posted a photo of her and Elliot amid the beautiful fall foliage to celebrate the end of their latest project. “That’s a wrap on Crossword Mysteries 4: Terminal Descent. It was so much fun to collaborate with my good friend @brennanelliott2 again!”

Elliot got fans geared up for the premiere by posting the movie’s ad campaign with the caption, “If you are into cozying up to watching a fun mystery with @thereallacey @barbaraniven #johnkapelos and this guy then c u soon. Action, fun, a mystery, thought-provoking, humor and possibly romance.”

In a recent interview, Chabert gave props to the series’ creators and writers and stated, “If you pull one thread and it’s not right, it’s like a domino effect.” Watch the interview segment to hear what she thinks is the most important part of the production.

Elliot in turn revealed what he believed to be the most difficult part of the production in his interview.

Be sure to set your DVRs for the premiere. Watch a promo for what’s ahead for Tess and Logan’s latest adventure, plus a sneak peek preview from the movie where something Tess says leads Logan to uncover what could be a big clue in the case.

