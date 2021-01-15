Courtesy of the Everett Collection, Michael Germana/Courtesy of the Everett Collection

Peter Mark Richman passed away of natural causes on January 14, 2021.

You may not immediately know the name Peter Mark Richman. Heck, you may not even necessarily be able to place the face above. But they’ll both be familiar, that’s for sure. The actor, who died Thursday at the age of 93, appeared in more than 30 movies and 130 TV series.

In other words, over the years, you couldn’t have missed him on screen.

In primetime, Richman turned up on everything from Three’s Company (as Chrissy Snow’s reverend father) to Dynasty (as Blake Carrington’s cutthroat attorney). In daytime, of course, he originated the role of the Capwell family’s patriarch, C.C., on NBC’s late, great Santa Barbara. You can watch him in action in the clips below (and catch a glimpse of future Princess Bride Robin Wright as daughter Kelly, too).

Richman didn’t stick around Santa Barbara for long, though. The part was eventually recast with another Dynasty vet, Paul Burke (who played Neal McVane), then with Charles Bateman and finally with Jed Allan, who held the role from 1986 until the soap’s cancellation.

Being of a certain age, we also have fond memories of Richman from his guest gig as the nefarious Pharoah on the Saturday-morning kids show Electra Woman and Dyna Girl, which aired as part of The Krofft Supershow. Take a peek at the awesome silliness in the below clip, which also includes Days of Our Lives legend Deidre Hall (Marlena) as Electra Woman and General Hospital MVP Jane Elliot (Tracy) as Cleopatra.

Before you go, since January 15 is the anniversary of Santa Barbara's last-ever broadcast, why not crack open the below scrapbook, which is full of rare photos and bittersweet memories of the soap's brilliant run.