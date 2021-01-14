J Graylock/JPI

Past and present soap opera stars perform on stage for a good cause.

Stars from All My Children, One Life to Live, and General Hospital will come together for one night to live-stream a benefit concert for Charity. ABC Daytime: Back on Broadway will air on Thursday, February 11 at 8:00 PM and be broadcast on ABC owned stations. The live show will also stream on Broadway Cares’ YouTube channel and on the Good Morning America Facebook page. The special is produced by and will benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Viewers missing All My Children are in for a reunion and a treat and can expect performances from Bobbie Eakes (Krystal), Melissa Claire Egan (Annie), Vincent Irizarry (David), Eva La Rue (Maria), Cameron Mathison (Ryan), Eden Riegel (Bianca), Chrishell Stause (Amanda), Walt Willey (Jackson) and the iconic Susan Lucci (Erika).

From One Life to Live stars who will get back together to perform showstoppers will include Kristen Alderson (Starr), BethAnn Fuenmayor (Talia), Kathy Brier (Marcie), Kassie DePaiva (Blair), David A. Gregory (Robert), Renée Elise Goldsberry (Evangeline), Catherine Hickland (Lindsay), Mark Lawson (Brody), Hillary B. Smith (Nora), Jason Tam (Markko) and Brittany Underwood (Langston).

From ABC’s last remaining soap opera General Hospital, Bradford Anderson (Spinelli), Brandon Barash (ex-Johnny) and Anthony Geary (ex-Luke) will appear.

ABC Daytime Salutes Broadway Cares began in 2005 as a one-night concert to celebrate All My Children’s 35th Anniversary. The show was performed at New York City’s Town Hall stage in conjunction with Broadway Cares. It was such a success that it continued annually for six more years and expanded to include cast members from all the ABC soaps and hosts from The View.

The performances raised $1.85 million over seven years. The February 11 streaming special will feature Broadway classics and jazz standards that fans have come to know and love, and with special daytime themed twists. It will be helmed by John Dietrich, who directed all of the live stage performances. Currently, Broadway is dark until at least May 2021.

Lucci, who appeared on Good Morning America to announce the event, said, “I’m beyond thrilled to share these performances with our fans who didn’t get to see them live in New York and further support Broadway Cares during this unprecedented time.” Tom Viola, director of Broadway Cares, stated in a press release, “We are so thankful to the stars from ABC Daytime for joining us again as we relive moments from this delightful tradition while helping to provide lifesaving medication, healthy meals and emergency support to those struggling during this ongoing pandemic.”

The streaming event is free, but donations will be collected by Broadway Cares to help those affected by HIV/AIDS, COVID-19 and others with serious illnesses to make sure they have access to healthy meals, life-saving medications, emergency financial assistance, housing, counseling, and more. Donations will also support and champion organizations focused on social justice and anti-racism.

Dedicated daytime fans can get the chance for one-on-one virtual meet-and-greets with their favorite soap stars on Saturday, February 13. Information on tickets and the lineup of special guests for this event are to be announced later in the month.

Video: Rebecca Michelson, ToniAnn Moench/YouTube