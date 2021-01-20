Jill Johnson, John Paschal/JPI; Robert Voets/CBS

Have you ever wondered what a soap star’s home looks like?

If you are a fan who has asked yourself that very question, well, today we are going to take you inside some of the past and present homes of your favorite daytime stars from The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless. As an added bonus, because we feel like you’ve earned a special treat, we’ll also peek at homes owned by actors on shows which are no longer on the airwaves.

More: Video tour of GH vet’s Hollywood Hills home

From gorgeous mansions to sprawling estates and secluded hideaways… you will get to see firsthand how the actors live, where they sleep — and play — and the beautiful outdoor spaces where they entertain. Did we mention the glistening pools and breathtaking views? There are also courtyards, play areas, studios and she-sheds — as well as one ginormous treehouse!

While taking a tour through our real estate photo gallery, you will get to see homes that they’ve put on the market, read about both profits they made as well as losses they took, and get the scoop on some fun flips and renovations that your faves completed. You’ll see before and after photos — including one property that was even featured on HGTV.

More: Virtual look into B&B alum’s Aspen inspired paradise

What are you waiting for? Wipe off your shoes, ring the doorbell if you’d like — but there’s no need to wait for an invitation to head inside. View the photo gallery below, which showcases the homes of over 25 soap opera actors, as well as a popular singer who just so happened to be dating one! Under each photo you’ll have the opportunity to take an extended tour filled with more photos of every actor’s home and surrounding property.

Get your free daily soap-opera fix for all of the daytime dramas delivered straight to your email inbox by signing up for Soaps.com’s newsletter.