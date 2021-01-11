Jill Johnson/JPI

Plus, why some fans feel “betrayed” and why one character needs to beat a hasty retreat… to another soap.

Don’t miss the latest exciting news for The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, and The Young and the Restless from January 4 – 8.

The Bold and the Beautiful

With her second son on the way, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood posted a nude photo of herself with her first child and a few words of wisdom that she might wanna whisper into the ear of alter-ego Steffy.

Hope is not the only one pointing out Liam’s double-standard on infidelity. Get our verdict on his flawed logic.

With him now having to face the fallout for his actions, we give a pitch for why Liam should head to Young & Restless to spice things up in Genoa City. A break from him wouldn’t hurt the action in LA either.

In this week’s Bold & Beautiful Soapbox column, Richard ponders some of the many questions which came up while watching last week’s episodes. For example… what the heck is Thomas wearing? What does Zoe do all day? And how cool would it be if we found out that Hope has a dark side?

Days of Our Lives

Headwriter Ron Carlivati dishes on the future of Chad and Abigail as they deal with the ramifications of Gwen’s manipulations. Is the scribe, as some “Chabby” fans believe, determined to see them destroyed? His answer might surprise you.

Could the mystery of Gwen’s maternity finally be solved with Laura Horton headed back to Salem?

Did you hear the rumor that former Young & Restless fave Daniel Goddard will be the new EJ? Find out how it got started… and why maybe it should be true.

Richard explains why he likes Gwen so much, suggests that a Ben and Claire pairing could soon be in the offering, can’t see Charlie sticking around, and loves how Chloe cuts through the crap in his Days of Our Lives column.

General Hospital

Longtime fans were rocked by the news that John Reilly, beloved for his 11-year run as Sean Donley, passed away over the weekend. He was, said co-star Finola Hughes, “the kindest man you ever could find.” Ironically, he also played one of daytime’s nastiest patriarchs, Passions‘ Alistair Crane. Read what his co-stars had to say about the much-loved actor who brought so many great characters to life.

William deVry is gone as Julian Jerome, and from the sounds of it, he may be gone from the world of daytime permanently.

In a special video interview, Carolyn Hennesy talks about her startling first day shooting at General Hospital as Diane and what it was like to work with Maurice Benard (Sonny).

You may remember him as infamous Port Charles cult leader Shiloh, but Coby Ryan McLaughlin recently played another nasty role on Lifetime. Read details and check out a downright chilling clip.

While it looks like Sonny could be gone for some time, are there also hints that grieving Jason and Carly could hookup?

Dustin doesn’t think that the new year is going well for Cyrus, is happy to see Martin’s character being fleshed out, thinks Obrecht was in top form, and Franco is in for a rude awakening where Peter is concerned in the new General Hospital column.

The Young and the Restless

It’s safe to say that a whole lot of viewers aren’t happy with Young & Restless these days. Charlie takes a deep-dive into what’s wrong with the show and, more importantly, offers 10 ways to improve the show. From dropping the “hotel wars” to giving Victor an actual story, read our take then weigh in with yours.

Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) kicked off the new year on an optimistic note and with a revealing photo.

Bold & Beautiful and Young & Restless supervillainess Kimberlin Brown mourned the loss of a friend, Sandals resort founder Gordon “Butch” Stewart.

For the first time since 2017, a Genoa City resident will be crossing over from one CBS soap to another as Summer meets with Bill Spencer when she appears on The Bold and the Beautiful. Could this spell some serious trouble for Sally?

Finally, Candace wishes that Sally was being written better, hopes Billy’s latest epiphany sticks, wants more feel-good moments, and was thrilled by Amanda’s actions in The Young and the Restless column.

Coming up…

Catch a quick glimpse of what’s ahead with a few spoilers for this week.

As Chloe is grilling Brady with some hard questions, Charlie is brought in by the cops as the walls close in around him n the Days of Our Lives weekly spoiler video.

Amanda’s world is rocked and Phyllis forces Kevin to cooperate in the latest The Young and the Restless video spoilers.

Get the soap news, spoilers and interviews in your inbox daily with Soaps.com’s newsletter. And have a look through the gallery of soap stars who should totally be doing Hallmark movies.