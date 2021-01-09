On the 19th Anniversary of Her All My Children Debut, A Fan Favorite Remembers Her First Day With Her On-Screen Family: ‘One Hugged Me, the Other Slapped Me’
Alicia Minshew had a flashback all her own on January 8.
Apparently, time really did fly when Alicia Minshew was having fun. So on January 8, she realized that it had been almost two decades since she made her debut as Kendall Hart on All My Children.
“Nineteen years ago today,” she captioned an Instagram pic of herself with on-screen family Susan Lucci (Erica) and Eden Riegel (Bianca), “I first aired… sharing the screen with these two goddesses.
“One hugged me,” she added, “and the other slapped me.” (You can relive the magic moment that Minshew’s Kendall was smacked by Lucci’s Mommie Dearest in the video clip below.)
At the time, Minshew was a soap newcomer. But as she settled into the role that she inherited from future vampire slayer Sarah Michelle Gellar, she quickly established herself as the rookie of the year.
“I had no idea how long this fun job would last,” she wrote. “Little did I know I would be in for the ride of my life for the next 10 years — striking silly poses like this!” she continued. “It gave me some of my best friends — and family — to this day. What a gift. I am forever grateful.”
And it’s a gift that could conceivably keep right on giving. Since the primetime reboot of All My Children that Kelly Ripa (Hayley) and Mark Consuelos (Matéo) are developing as Pine Valley centers on a feud between his character’s family, the Santoses, and Minshew’s family, the Kanes, she could wind up back in the thick of things.
After all, was there ever a pot that Kendall wouldn’t stir?
While you ponder the possibilities, check out the below photo gallery, which takes you all the way through All My Children’s storied run on ABC.
