Just imagine the possibilities if some of our favorite soap stars — ones who haven’t already, of course — turned up on the Hallmark Channel.

Many of our readers love their Hallmark movies, so with each season, whether it be Spring Fling, June Weddings, Fall Harvest or Countdown to Christmas, we are always sure to alert fans to the latest new television schedule. After a recent post of DVR alerts for the network’s January special, New Year, New Movies, which features soap opera alums from Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless, one of my Twitter followers made a good point.

@BobbyFr49455571 tweeted, “I love my Hallmarks even if they are cheesy. Soap Operas could pick up some hunky guys from Hallmark.”

While it would be neat to see a few of the Hallmark hotties on our soaps, we’d also love to see more of our soap hunks appear in the wholesome romantic originals, as well as a few daytime beauties. For those soap stars who haven’t already taken a turn on Hallmark, we have a few ideas of others who would be able to compete with the likes of well-known faves such as Candace Cameron Bure, Andrew Walker and Lacey Chabert and with their fellow soapy castmates like Alison Sweeney, Ryan Paevey and Jen Lilley — to name a few.

We’ve compiled a list of 10 popular actors and actresses from all four soaps and, though it wouldn’t be necessary to carry over their daytime personas, for fun we’ve done a spin on just that — not as soap character crossovers but rather how their individual characteristics could very easily be incorporated into Hallmark’s trademark themes.

We invite you to take a look at our photo gallery below featuring some of the soap stars from The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless to see who we think would be great as a bad boy with a heart, a girl who switches places with her twin, a good ol’ boy done good and more — you may be shocked by one of our picks! While everyone might not agree with our choices, feel free to leave yours in the comment section, along with what role you think they’d be perfect for.

Before you go, browse our other gallery consisting of photos of Hallmark's 20 most beloved stars — ranked.