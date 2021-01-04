Casey-Werner, Courtesy of the Everett Collection

Sometimes, life really is stranger than a soap opera.

Fans were shocked by the news that Charlie’s Angels alum Tanya Roberts — who played that show’s Julie Rogers from 1980-81 — had passed away on January 3 at the age of 65. But a day later came word that rumors of her death had been greatly exaggerated.

So how, exactly, did such a mistake occur?

According to the initial report from TMZ, the actress — who legend has it auditioned for the role of Kate Roberts on Days of Our Lives before it went to Lauren Koslow — collapsed on Christmas Eve after having taken her dogs for a walk. She was taken to a hospital, put on a ventilator and slipped away shortly thereafter. In an update, the site reported that her husband of 18 years, Lance O’Brien, was by her side in the end.

“As I held her in her last moments,” he said, “she opened her eyes. I was able to see her beautiful eyes one last time. Tanya had the most beautiful eyes.”

More: Days star claps back at haters

All of this information came, the site reported, from Roberts’ rep, Mike Pingel… who later received a call from the hospital telling him that the actress was, in fact, still alive!

Details as to how such a horrific miscommunication — complete with quotes from the supposedly-grieving husband — came about are unclear as of this time.

Aside from her role on Charlie’s Angels, Roberts is perhaps best known as Midge, the mom of Laura Prepon’s Donna on the popular sitcom That 70’s Show, appearing in over 80 episodes between 1998 and 2004. She is also known for her roles as Bond girl Stacy Sutton in the spy caper A View to a Kill and Becky in the cult-classic horror flick Tourist Trap.

As we try and wrap our heads around how this soap-worthy story came about, why not reflect on some of the most shocking plot twists to ever unfold on daytime.