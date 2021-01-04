News Roundup: Controversial Couples, Marital Mishaps and 2021 Preview
Although almost everyone was happy to say goodbye to 2020, some ended the year with a lifetime highlight while others were left speechless.
As we enter the new year, don’t miss any of the final details of the old with the latest news for The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, and The Young and the Restless from December 28 – January 1.
The Bold and the Beautiful
They wouldn’t be a couple on The Bold and the Beautiful if they didn’t spend almost as much time breaking up as getting back together. As Steffy’s baby threatens to tear Hope and Liam’s latest marriage apart, we figure out exactly how they got here by revisiting their tumultuous history with a fascinating photo gallery.
- Although Liam is infamous for going back and forth between two women, could his motives be murkier than they appear? Is he just selfish or is there something even worse going on?
- Best-known as Gilligan’s Island’s Mary Ann, Dawn Wells has died. The successful TV actress played a guest-starring role on The Bold and the Beautiful in 2016.
In The Bold and the Beautiful column, Richard, like everyone else, wasn’t surprised by Steffy’s pregnancy, thinks Liam has been coming off as downright cruel, and couldn’t believe how bad the dialogue got last week.
Days of Our Lives
Camila Banus has tested positive for Coronavirus, but the actress seems to be coping pretty well. In face, she doesn’t mind the momentary loss of smell or taste, and is using her time in quarantine to ponder what might happen whenever Gabi gets back to Salem.
- Kristian Alfonso will be back on TV soon… but in what role?
- Bryan Dattilo doesn’t know what’s next for Lucas and has a question or two about how his alter ego earns a living.
- Things will get hectic as Gwen and Charlie are exposed early in the new year. Find out what else will be playing out as headwriter Ron Carlivati previews 2021.
- Ending the year on a high note, Freddie Smith married Alyssa Tabit. Don’t miss the pictures and videos of the happy event.
Richard loved the DiMera New Year’s bash, continues to enjoy the chemistry of Lauren Koslow and Brandon Barash, is still wishing things could be different for Charlie, and thinks that the twins could have respiratory problems in his Days of Our Lives column.
General Hospital
Sam recently split from Jason to protect their children from his dangerous lifestyle. Meanwhile, Dante is coping with Lulu being in a coma and his own trauma. But it’s starting to look like Dante and Sam could be paired as the characters start to bond in the coming weeks. Could Sonny’s son and his ex be headed for a romance?
- Sarah Joy Brown suffered a real-life attack on Christmas Eve and shared how shaken up she was.
- Josh Swickard was shocked to discover that his face was being used by an extremist group without his consent.
- With Sonny currently missing, he may come back to Port Charles looking very different. That will certainly be the case if Maurice Benard keeps his new bearded look.
With 2020 finally coming to an end, Dustin makes his wishes for 2021, including Peter being exposed, the end of the mob war, and a return for Elizabeth’s family. As for Nelle? He hopes never to hear her name again!
The Young and the Restless
They may be a controversial pairing, but it seems certain that Adam and Sharon are bound for a reunion, even if she has just married Rey. We take a look at the evidence that makes this conclusion seem like the most likely outcome.
- Insisting that he is unfazed by his condition, Shemar Moore updated fans on how he is coping with COVID.
- Wanting to sum up the past year, Michelle Stafford tries and fails to come up with something profound to say.
Finally, Candace reviews the best and worst of the year that was, including the proliferation of pointless plots and questionable front-burner stories. Meanwhile, she opines that Nate and Elena are already boring and that no one really believes that Chelsea is going to die let alone leave Genoa City in The Young and the Restless column.
