2020 Ended With Surprise Recasts, Technological Check-Ins, Unexpected Returns and More
Howard Wise, Jill Johnson/JPI
The latest soap opera returns and recasts as we close out 2020.
December’s comings and goings included some technologically aided returns on Days of Our Lives, surprise fan-favorite visits on General Hospital, and a number of returns for a big event on The Young and the Restless.
The Bold and the Beautiful
On The Bold and the Beautiful, the CBS soap opera has been limiting bringing in new cast members, even guests, out of an abundance of caution. Read The Bold and the Beautiful Comings and Goings to learn who has returned to the daytime drama since it resumed taping in the late summer.
Days of Our Lives
On Days of Our Lives, Angelo Tiffe is returning as Angelo Vitali, Ava’s cousin. General Hospital star Jon Lindstrom (Kevin/Ryan) stepped in for Matthew Ashford (Jack) during romantic scenes between Jack and Jennifer, who is currently being played by Lindstrom’s wife Cady McClain. Chandler Massey was back for a short stint as Will for the holidays and video chatted with his character’s husband Sonny, played by Freddie Smith. Alison Sweeney also appeared by video chat as Sami. Bryan Dattilo was put back on contract as Lucas. Linda Dano, best known for playing Felicia Gallant on Another World and Rae Cummings on One Life to Live, is headed to the NBC soap opera as a recast Vivian Alamain. Jackée Harry is joining the show in an unknown role. Finally, Nadia Bjorlin was back as Chloe. Read the Days of Our Lives Comings and Goings for Smith’s surprise announcement of his unique appearance.
General Hospital
On General Hospital, Ian Buchanan made a brief appearance as Duke Lavery, along with Megan Ward as Connie Falconeri. William deVry (Julian) and Emme Rylan (Lulu) officially exited the ABC soap. And Max Gail will turn up again as Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) father, Mike Corbin. Read our General Hospital Comings and Goings for a video featuring Buchanan teasing his appearance.
The Young and the Restless
On The Young and the Restless, Melissa Claire Egan’s (Chelsea) husband Matt Katrosar made another appearance on the CBS soap. Sophie Pollono reprised her role as Delia Abbott in a special episode. Donny Boaz returned as Chance Chancellor. Ptosha Storey joined in the recurring role of Naya Benedict, and Leigh-Ann Rose was cast as Imani Benedict. As part of Sharon and Rey’s New Year’s wedding, Jason Canela was back as Arturo and Eva LaRue as Celeste. Read The Young and the Restless Comings and Goings to find out who Katrosar appeared as this time around.
