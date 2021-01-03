CBS screenshot (2), NBC screenshot, ABC

We’d love to say that after 2020, nothing could surprise us. And yet, that’s exactly the job of our daytime dramas in the 12 months to come.

In the days ahead, when you visit Soaps.com, you’ll be reading 2021 previews from the shows that have upcoming twists of plot for which they want to whet your appetite.

The others? Eh, not so much. Infer from that what you will.

In the meantime, we’ve decided to play armchair headwriter and offer up teases for what we think is coming down the pike on not only General Hospital and Days of Our Lives but The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful. Sometimes, we’ve just read the writing on the wall and reprinted it; other times, we’ve gone so far out on a limb that we’ll be surprised if it doesn’t snap beneath the weight of us.

What? Christmas cookies are good, man.

But we digress. What you are about to read are our predictions. We in no way, shape or form know that these things are going to happen. We just have a hunch, a feeling. You know the type — you get that same sensation when two characters who have never had a scene together suddenly start bumping into each other a lot.

You’re good at this. Us, too.

Or at least let’s find out if we are. Click on the photo gallery below to read all about the hookups and letdowns, the baby bumps and parent traps that we suspect will be turned loose in 2021. Then hit the comments with the stories that you imagine — or worry — are going to be played out. Ready, set… off ya go!