Brian Lowe, Jill Johnson, Paul Skipper/JPI

We take a look back and once again honor those lost in the world of soaps during the past year.

It’s safe to say that most of us can agree, 2020 wasn’t the best of years for so many people and for so many reasons. The daytime industry, as well as entertainment as a whole, had its fair share of struggles, given the on-going health crisis, and was forced to take drastic measures by halting production of its ABC, CBS and NBC soap operas. But through it all one thing remained intact — the soap opera community and its love for The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless.

However, with love comes heartache, and each time we shared sad news that another actor, actress or member of daytime had been lost, there was an undeniable outpouring of love in the comments and condolences from our readers — who are part of a very tight knit soap community. In fact, honoring the lives of those lost, people we never really knew in real life — but were a part of our lives daily — drew us closer together and reminded us of how special our community truly is.

As we end another year, we invite you to join us by paying tribute to those who left their mark on daytime through our photo gallery below. Feel free to leave some final thoughts and/or favorite memories of the actors and actresses, as well as the characters they played, in the comment section.

