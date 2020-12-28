©2020 Crown Media United States LLC/Ricardo Hubbs

The drama, romance and intrigue returns to Hope Valley.

We have big news for all of you devoted fans — otherwise known as Hearties — of the Hallmark Channel’s When Calls the Heart. In late June, the original series resumed production and various members of its cast and crew were happy to be back shooting scenes for the upcoming season eight, which we are excited to announce will premiere on Sunday, February 21 at 9:00 PM.

Inspired by the book of the same name by Janette Oke, When Calls the Heart showcases the Hope Valley residents, young and old, as they face many challenges while trying to live a simple life. Earlier in November, The Bold and the Beautiful and General Hospital vet Jack Wagner (Nick, Frisco), who plays Bill Avery, posted a video on set, outside of the Hope Valley church and encouraged fans to enjoy their week and to “take care.”

Popular Hallmark actress Erin Krakow, who stars as Elizabeth Thatcher, shared a video the official season eight trailer and simply teased, “You ready? 02.21.2021.”

More: Soap stars in new Hallmark January premieres

Kevin McGarry, who plays Nathan Grant, wished his fans a “Merry Christmas” and expressed how hard everyone has been working on the new season. He went on to give fans a gift and shared his excitement, “From us to you, here’s a never before seen clip and you’re gonna love it.” The clip starts out with Elizabeth climbing on her horse and rushing off to save a young man from being thrown off of his.

Pascale Hutton (Rosemary Coulter) also joined the fun, along with other castmates, to give viewers a special preview of what’s coming up in 2021. “We love bringing When Calls the Heart to life,” she expressed. “So right now we want to invite you behind the scenes for a peek.”

While we wait for the new season to begin, be sure to look through our photo gallery below of Hallmark’s 20 most beloved stars — ranked — and leave us your favorite picks in the comment section. And stay up to date with the latest Hallmark news — as well as your free daily soap-opera fix — delivered straight to your email inbox by signing up for Soaps.com’s newsletter.

Video: Hallmark Channel/YouTube