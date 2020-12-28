J Graylock, Howard Wise, Jill Johnson/JPI

While one actor got engaged in real life, not everything happening on screen proved to be as engaging as it should have been.

Don’t let a detail from the world of daytime escape you by reading the latest news for The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, and The Young and the Restless from December 21 – 25.

The Bold and the Beautiful

Even if fewer episodes were shot thanks to a health crisis, 2020 certainly felt like one of the longest years in recent memory. Be sure to catch our Bold and the Beautiful year in review to get a reminder of how Liam managed to be more annoying than usual, the new doctor landed himself in the middle of old feuds, and Ridge and Brooke repeated some history.

Looking forward to next year, it may seem unwise, but that’s unlikely to stop another who’s the daddy plot from being thrown into the mix.

We also wonder if Finn’s eyes will wander away from Steffy and he could be the one to fix Hope’s perpetually breaking heart.

In The Bold and the Beautiful column, Richard found the holiday party awkward and lacking its usual shenanigans, is surprisingly intrigued by the relationship between the Buckingham twins, and wishes the show had a troublemaker so the plots would have somewhere surprising to go.

Days of Our Lives

2020 hit Salem far differently than any of the other soaps. In our end of year Days of Our Lives review, we look at how little difference the safety protocols made, the numerous casting shakeups, heartbreaks, brainwashings and more.

Looking forward to the year to come, Brandon Beemer and Martha Madison opened up in an interview about what’s next for Shawn and Belle.

It may seem extremely unlikely, even if far more implausible things have happened in Salem, but is redemption possible for Ava and Charlie? Read what some of the actors think about the idea and whether it could fly.

While Gabi may have had a tumultuous year, it looks like her portrayer is ending it on a high note. Camila Banus announced her engagement. Find out who the lucky man is and get a look at the ring.

Richard marvels at the ghost of Ciara, loved the uncomfortable Christmas festivities at the Kiriakis house, was caught off-guard by Joey’s abrupt exit, and hopes Charlie’s story is winding down in his Days of Our Lives column.

General Hospital

The Nurses Ball may have been almost unrecognizable this year, but it was less safety protocols than deadly storylines that left their mark on the action in Port Charles. Next year, things are going to look pretty different thanks to some explosions and unexpected deaths. Get a reminder of everything that went down in the General Hospital year in review.

2020 saw the demise of Julian Jerome just in time for the holidays. Read how William deVry reacted to the grim way his character was killed off.

Now that the Spencer clan is thinning out thanks to Lulu’s injury and with Laura finding herself saddled with relatives she had no idea existed, it would be a great time for Jonathan Jackson to return as Lucky. Don’t miss our pitch for the character’s comeback.

Keeping on top of the misinformation that’s been flowing while he’s on a break from playing Taggert, Réal Andrews addressed cancer rumors.

Dustin digs through the mess left on everyone’s doorstep by the rather dark Christmas week, is guessing that Finn is really Chase’s father but doesn’t expect the drama to play out until February, and is enjoying Cyrus, Laura, and Martin’s family dynamic as it evolves in the new General Hospital column.

The Young and the Restless

In our recap of Young and the Restless for 2020, we note that the lousiness of the year in general seems to have been reflected in an almost all-around bad year for the soap opera which has been rife with moody men, played out plots, and strangely drama-free drama.

Former Malcolm Shemar Moore has COVID and shared the details of his coping with the disease.

Get updated on the condition of Max Page following heart surgery to address the former Reed Hellstrom’s congenital heart defect.

With her scenes wrapped, Camryn Grimes reflected on her year, including a romance and a miracle.

Popular alum Justin Hartley will appear on Celebrity IOU where he will be giving back to a good friend who was there for him during a very dark time while operating some heavy machinery.

Finally, Candace is hoping that Kevin’s caper will lead to Gloria’s return, optimistic that Faith’s rebellious storyline might actually pay off, is enjoying Billy and Lily’s flirty energy, but finds Nate too clingy and cringy in the latest The Young and the Restless column.

