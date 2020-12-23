Howard Wise/JPI (2); Jill Johnson/JPI; ABC screenshot

Christmas, New Year and sports are bumping some — but not all — of the sudsers off the airwaves.

Hey, we know — you’ve got a lot going on this holiday season. Between baking cookies (and making sure they get to us in time… thanks in advance!), wrapping presents, unwrapping presents, stocking up on champagne and counting down to 2020 finally being over, your plate is full to overflowing. The last thing you need is to sit down for a little escape only to find out that — d’oh! — your favorite soap isn’t airing because of a pre-emption. Or maybe they’re showing a rerun, and you want to know whether or not it’s worth your time.

Well, you’ve come to the right place. Below, we’ll look at each of the four soaps and tell you which ones will and won’t be airing during Christmas and New Year’s week, as well as what to expect on the ones which are broadcast.

The Bold and the Beautiful

It’s a good news/bad news scenario for Bold & Beautiful fans: While they’ll get a new episode on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, the soap will be airing reruns on both Christmas and New Year’s Day.

In the episode airing Thursday, December 24, Brooke will have a special surprise for two of the most important men in her life, Ridge and Eric. Before all is said and done, they’ll wind up reminiscing about Stephanie, the one true Forrester matriarch — sorry, Quinn!

Meanwhile, as the clan gathers with friends and relatives, the one tune they may not be singing is “Silent Night,” especially when Zende manages to do something that majorly irks Zoe.

On Christmas Day, Bold & Beautiful will flashback exactly two years by showing the episode which originally aired on December 25, 2018. As usual, the Forrester clan gathers at Eric’s home to drink a little eggnog and sing a few carols. The episode features such former players as Maya and her parents, Xander (remember him?) and even Bridget, who swings by for a special visit.

The soap will mark New Year’s Eve with a new episode on Thursday, December 31. Then on Friday, January 1, you’re invited to re-attend one of our all-time favorite weddings as Katie and Bill tie the knot in an episode which originally aired on November 3, 2009.

You’ll recall that the pair exchanged vows in a San Fernando Valley park near the home where Katie had grown up. (You might also recall that Stephanie, Eric and Thorne weren’t thrilled that the Forrester mansion would be playing host to a reception for Bill, who had at that time taken control of Forrester Creations from them!)

Days of Our Lives

If there’s one show we can count on to deliver during the holidays, it’s this one. After all, decorating the Horton family tree has become a tradition for not only the characters but us over the years. Happily, our daily dose of Salem’s lot will not be interrupted for either holiday. In fact, there will be lots of juicy drama unfolding between now and when the ball drops at the end of 2020.

Among the highlights? Look for Sami to make an appearance on Thursday, December 24. (The same as many of us will be in real life, her Christmas Eve visit will be not in person but via Zoom.) That day will also see the arrival of two very important people — Lani and Eli’s twins! Might this miracle be just what their parents need to get past their recent issues?

Don’t expect the drama to stop on Christmas Day, either! Friday, December 25, will find Steve pitching Kayla on a theory he’s had brewing. But given how at odds they’ve been of late, will she even want to hear what he has to say? Elsewhere, Tripp will find himself having to answer to Allie’s dad, Lucas.

Jumping forward a week, Salem gathers to welcome the new year, and if there’s one thing we know, it’s that when everyone gets together for a party at Julie’s Place, drama will be on the menu. Thursday, December 31 — aka New Year’s Eve — finds Anna and Abigail joining forces to get the goods on Gwen. Meanwhile, Kate and Jake find themselves at odds following a spat. Will they kiss and make up before midnight?

Then in the all-new episode airing on Friday, January 1, Jennifer is given information which might change the way she looks at Jack, Abigail searches for her missing husband, and we’ll finally find out the significant names chosen by Eli and Lani for their twins!

General Hospital

Looks like you’ll have a little extra time to spend with the family over the Christmas holidays, as General Hospital will not be airing new episodes on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. However, if you want to relive one of the most heartfelt hours of the year, make sure to tune in on Thursday, December 24, as the soap re-airs the unforgettable show in which Mike’s loved ones gathered to say a final farewell, knowing that his time was rapidly coming to an end.

On Friday, December 25, General Hospital will be knocked off the airwaves by sports coverage.

New Year’s Eve — aka the final day of 2020 — will find General Hospital picking up where its Christmas Eve episode ended. As Mike’s battle with Alzheimer’s finally comes to an end, Courtney shows up to escort her father into the light. Trust us, you will weep just as hard as you did the first time this episode aired, so have the tissues ready.

As you might expect, General Hospital will not air on Friday, January 1, due to sports coverage.

The Young and the Restless

The families of Genoa City will be on hand to help you mark Christmas Eve with a new episode airing on Thursday, December 24. In it, Jack is caught off guard by an unexpected visitor, while Devon’s getaway does not go exactly as planned.

Meanwhile, Victoria is definitely not feeling the holiday spirit. Can anyone get the heiress out of her funk and into a better mindset?

Friday, December 25, will find the show re-airing last year’s Christmas episode, giving us one last chance to remember the lovely moments Dina was able to share with her family even as the condition which eventually would claim her life took root.

New Year’s Eve will see Young & Restless airing a new episode as Genoa City gathers to say farewell to 2020. Then on Friday, January 1, a rerun will find us flashing back a year. In the episode which originally aired on December 30, 2019, Phyllis gets her flirt on with the man who will eventually become Abby’s husband, Victor and Nikki usher 2020 in as only they can, and Nick makes a very big decision.

Now that you've got all the deets on which shows will and won't be airing in the days ahead, let us take a moment to wish you and your loved ones a very happy holiday season.