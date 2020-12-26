Jill Johnson, Howard Wise/JPI

The soaps are ringing in the new year with a bang and a botched plan.

Tempting tidbits of what’s ahead for the week of December 28 – January 1 with spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, and The Young and the Restless, plus Days and General Hospital spoilers from January 4 – 8.

The Bold and the Beautiful

The after-effects of Steffy and Liam’s bedroom reunion continue to be felt and it’s getting in the way of their feelings for other people. Steffy is so overwhelmed by guilt she can hardly handle it when Finn expresses how much he has fallen for her. Meanwhile, Liam is about to lose control for different reasons. Perhaps Brooke wants to keep a close eye on Thomas, because she actually asks Ridge’s mentally unstable son to move in with them while he’s recuperating. Learning of this is too much for Liam to cope with. He and Steffy get into a heated discussion, which Hope just happens to walk in on. Not missing a beat but some crucial information, she demands that they explain what’s been going on. Read the Bold and the Beautiful spoilers to find out what Carter and Zoe are fighting about.

Days of Our Lives

Steve and John combine forces in attempt to root out the truth before time runs out. It may already be too late for Philip to keep his cool. He can hardly hide his jealousy when Brady shows up at the Christmas party with Chloe on his arm. As the diva quickly digs into all the deception that’s been flying in the Kiriakis clan, Anna and Abigail manage to unearth some damning evidence against Gwen in her bedroom. Abigail rushes off in search of her husband, but it may be in vain since Gwen has already lured the distrusting DiMera into a trap. Even with this on her plate, Abigail still finds room to fill Jennifer in on something that leaves her shocked. As Jennifer stumbles across Salem, she winds up at the party and catches Jack with Kate. It’s quickly revealed that her worst expectations are far from the truth and Jennifer Rose may wind up ringing in the new year in Jack’s arms after all. Read the Days of Our Lives spoilers to discover who catches Charlie in a possibly incriminating moment.

General Hospital

Channeling Krampus, this definitely is not proving to be the season of goodwill for Obrecht. While that’s likely to be expected, what Britt decides may be less predictable. As the doctor weighs up her best interests, Brando is pushed to his breaking point to prove his loyalty. Meanwhile, Carly is eager to keep on top of the chaos that could unfurl in the Corinthos empire. Although she’s playing dumb, she’s dumbstruck by who shows up unexpectedly. As she’s driving ahead with her latest plan, Maxie and Peter manage to decide on a name for their child. Chase and Willow seem to be having a harder time coming to a decision about what’s next for them after they bump into each other. Across Port Charles, Jackie opens up to an old friend about what’s been happening in her life. She might need a shoulder to cry on after Anna has words with her. Finn takes a break from moping around and feeling guilty to worry about Alexis nearly killing herself with alcohol. And while Ned takes off to help a friend, Olivia and Tracy finally find something to bond over. Check out our General Hospital spoilers to learn who has a heart-to-heart with Cam.

The Young and the Restless

Rey and Sharon’s holiday wedding is sure to be an eventful one, and not just for the bride and groom. It’s rocked by the arrival of an unexpected guest. Meanwhile, Abby worries that her acrimonious ex Arturo showing up for the ceremony could cause some complications with Chance. Devon looks forward to better times ahead, but will a familiar face be figuring in it? As he and Amanda are saying goodbye to the old and ringing in the new, Phyllis is just eager to end something as quickly as possible and puts the screws to Kevin to get the information she needs. Across town, Nick and Victoria butt heads, and things take a turn for the worse where Chelsea is concerned. And what feelings is Sally determined to arouse as she opens up to someone about her version of the past? Visit The Young and the Restless spoilers to find out whose romantic plans collapse.

