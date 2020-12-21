Jill Johnson/JPI

While some actors got nostalgic about the past, some teased about the future.

Get an entire week of soap opera news in one quick dose with the latest stories for The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, and The Young and the Restless from December 14 – 18.

The Bold and the Beautiful

We’ve seen him go to some dark and strange places as Thomas, but you can catch a very different side of Matthew Atkinson in Everyone Is Doing Great. The actor has wrapped up filming a season of the Hulu comedy. Check out the trailer and find out how this might affect his role on Bold & Beautiful.

Is the show really looking to hook up Thomas and Hope again? It’s sure looking that way… and viewers are already having some pretty strong reactions to the idea!

In this week’s Bold & Beautiful column, Richard imagines a scenario in which Steffy and Liam’s secret could becoming must-see TV, suggests Finn take on a redecorating project and admits he is already missing the mannequin.

Days of Our Lives

It looks like Jake’s not the only one who’s found a new relationship, as portrayer Brandon Barash went public with his new lady love. The handsome actor also gave us a humorous glimpse into the serious business of health-and-safety protocols used by the cast in order to keep the show going strong.

In some crushing news, Stephen Nichols’ sister has died. Learn how the actor has been coping with this heartbreaking loss.

Ben continues to deal with losing Ciara, but anything can happen in Salem. Read what Robert Scott Wilson thinks about how his character can survive and what his future holds.

She can laugh about it now, but it was mortifying then. Revisit the mistakes that Deidre Hall made on her very first day as Salem’s Marlena.

Richard thinks the Charlie story needs to end as soon as possible, Ben is a mopey mess, and wonders at Chad’s lack of faith in his marriage, in his Days of Our Lives column.

General Hospital

Can you believe that Stone Cold has been warming the hearts of the audience for nearly three decades? We help Steve Burton celebrate his 29th anniversary as Jason Morgan by taking a walk down Memory Lane. Then, see the scene in which Stone Cold’s portrayer did something wildly unexpected which he never thought would make it onto the airwaves.

Yet another hint seems to be have been dropped that Vanessa Marcil could be headed back to Port Charles as she commemorated Brenda and Sonny’s big breakup and got a response from Maurice Benard.

On the anniversary of Rena Sofer’s debut as Lois, we imagine a scenario in which the character returns to shake things up for several characters… including daughter Brook Lynn.

In his weekly General Hospital column, Dustin questions Julian’s latest “death,” celebrates the twist that will keep an All My Children fave on the canvas, hopes to see a few stalled plots kick-started and suggests Laura make a bold move.

The Young and the Restless

As Tyler Johnson’s Theo departed Genoa City, we lamented the loss of a character whom the writers never quite got a hold of and look at several other recent Young & Restless exits.

Donny Boaz is back as Chance and gave thanks to temporary recast Justin Gaston for filling his shoes.

Answering questions from fans, Mishael Morgan explained why working with Bryton James is so hard and what it was like to go from playing Hilary to Amanda.

Finally, Candace dubs the Billy-centric episode a snoozefest, suggests that Nate and Elena’s story is heading in a strange direction and laments that Theo’s exit was a trainwreck in her new Young & Restless column.

