The holidays are here, but they won’t be happy for everyone.

Get a few hints about what’s waiting for you in the days ahead with teasers for The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, and The Young and the Restless.

The Bold and the Beautiful

With the end of the year fast approaching, Brooke is already feeling nostalgic and decides to share the sensation. She has a gift for Eric that reminds him of their past, but is it arousing feelings that he should be having at the moment? Liam has definitely been aroused in dangerous ways lately but he’s trying to put an end to all of that. It’s not even New Year’s Eve and he’s already made a resolution to be the kind of husband that Hope deserves. That could prove easier said than done. Steffy is trying hard to stay quiet about having sex with her ex, but both of them are going to face the pressure when they listen to Hope gushing about Finn. Read the Bold and the Beautiful spoilers to find out who puts a new plan for romance in motion.

Days of Our Lives

Trapped in the slammer, Brady and Kristen fantasize about spending the holidays back in Salem with their families. Given how things tend to pan out in town every year, it could be a mixed blessing. The Hortons fulfill their annual tradition of gathering around the tree to hang ornaments for family and friends current and past. Jennifer gets a gift she may not have been anticipating when Jack shows up with a present that leaves her moved. In some more happy news, Belle and Shawn manage to tie the knot once again. They’re barely walking on rice when Lani’s water breaks. She heads into labor with her family hardly giving her a moment’s peace. Allie may be looking for a little respite herself. But she’s not likely to get it after she makes a confession to Sami. Later, no doubt making things worse, Lucas has a confrontation with Tripp while Allie pushes Claire to give Charlie a special surprise that’s sure to turn out badly. Read the Days of Our Lives spoilers to discover who Xander brings to a party as his surprising plus-one.

General Hospital

After everything that happened to her family in the past year, mostly because of her brother, Ava is not looking forward to Christmas. Nikolas tries to prove what a prince he can be by making sure she knows he cares for her. Meanwhile, Jason is having more mixed feelings and Diane heads to the PCPD when a friend calls her in need. He’s been back for a while, but Carly finally gets around to introducing Dante to Donna. As he is uncomfortably settling into family life, Obrecht is itchy to get her old life back and concocts a new scheme. Laura seems intent on refusing to let her newfound siblings interrupt her life and can’t imagine herself sharing anything with Cyrus. After a poker game with his brother, Finn takes another gamble by opening up to Anna. Across Port Charles, Robert uses the brief lull to catch up on all the latest from Jackie and Portia gives some much-needed advice to Curtis as he struggles with his wife’s deception. Check out our General Hospital spoilers to learn who tears into Brando.

The Young and the Restless

It’s the end of a year that has seen some seismic shifts in the Abbott family. This means that Jack is being more reflective than usual. Mulling over what the holidays mean to him now is eventually interrupted by a surprise guest. On the other side of Genoa City, Victor startles Nikki by giving her the ultimate Christmas gift. Working on a much smaller scale, Rey and Sharon start some special holiday traditions of their own. But the cop still has something else on his mind and tells Lola about it. Billy may not be spreading a lot of cheer but that’s not stopping him from trying to get romantic with Lily. Unfortunately, Victoria is a long way from feeling festive and manages to bury Billy’s plans with coal. Meanwhile, Elena is eager to start afresh in the new year and Devon is determined to look out for himself. Visit The Young and the Restless spoilers to find out what secret Kevin uncovers about Gloria.

Get the latest soap news, spoilers and interviews in your inbox daily with Soaps.com's newsletter. And have a look through this gallery ranking the best soap opera recasts of all time.