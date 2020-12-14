©John Paschal/jpistudios.com

On December 11, Sarah Brown shared devastating news.

It was just this summer that Sarah Brown shared that dad David Brown had been diagnosed with lung cancer. Already, he is gone. On December 11, the actress, best known for originating the role of Carly on General Hospital, tweeted that he’d “passed on in my arms” three days prior. “I’m absolutely crushed yet so thankful to have spent the last few weeks of his life caring for him with my mom.

“He was grateful above all, loved and loving beyond measure,” she added, including in her post a recording of her father that spoke to his upbeat nature. He sounded exactly as he’d been described by the veteran of Days of Our Lives (as Madison) and The Bold and the Beautiful (as Aggie). “I look back, and it just makes me grin,” he said. “I can’t believe I’ve had such a good life.”

He even managed to maintain an attitude of gratitude as he neared his final chapter. “My entire life is down to two words,” he summed up. “Thank you. ’Cause everything just seems to work out like magic for me, and we’ll see how this works out, too.

“Maybe,” he continued, “I’ll have stories to tell about that.”

We can only hope so. Brown’s love for her father has been well-documented in her social-media posts. On Father’s Day of this year, she wrote that “my dad has been the greatest source of strength in my life. So grateful to have a father who taught me to be courageous, to live without fear and to let go of that which doesn’t serve to make me a better person…

“Dad is currently held together with a stitch and a prayer,” she went on, “but every time we talk, he tells me, ‘I’m grateful.’”

