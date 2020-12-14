Jill Johnson/JPI

Plus, remembering a much-missed Young & Restless actor upon her passing.

If you’ve been too snowed under to stay on top of everything, we’ve got you covered with all the latest news for The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, and The Young and the Restless from December 7-11 in one spot.

The Bold and the Beautiful

Heather Tom made her debut on The Young and the Restless 30 years ago this month, and she’s proven a powerhouse ever since. But lately, The Bold and the Beautiful has given the actress, who now plays Katie, next to nothing, storyline-wise. With Tom’s talent being wasted, we take a look at how she could be better utilized, from a hot new romance to stoking old rivalries.

Where did the time go? That’s what Don Diamont is wondering as his son turns 20. Take a look at how he commemorated his child’s recent birthday.

It’s no secret that fans are furious with Liam for having cheated on Hope with Steffy. While not everyone buys it, we make a case that none of this is Steffy’s fault. Are you convinced?

In his weekly round-up of all things Bold & Beautiful, Richard sums up the show’s very big Liam problem and suggests how it can be fixed. Plus, as yet another plot is instantly wrapped up, we ask if a certain character is the opposite of a drama magnet, causing every story she touches to dry up.

Days of Our Lives

Missing Ciara? Then don’t miss our exclusive interview with her portrayer Victoria Konefal, in which she discusses everything from Ciara’s life before Ben to what she knows — and doesn’t know — about her alter ego’s future. Plus, we get a peek into her backstage diary as the actress reminisces about everything from her first day on the set to what it was like filming that explosive — pun intended — wedding.

Find out how the cast reacted to sitcom star Jackée Harry joining their ranks as a mysterious new character related to the Carvers.

Gabi’s recent return was so brief you could have turned away and missed it, but that doesn’t mean all the dramatic potential is lost. Get our thoughts on how Gabi’s upcoming return could be explosive for Kate and Jake.

In his weekly Days of Our Lives round-up, Richard suggests Chad needs to take all the seats, wonders if there might be something in the Salem water that’s making the local ladies act out and suggests that while Tamara Braun is a powerhouse, Ava’s story makes no sense.

General Hospital

It was the break-up which shook some General Hospital fans to the core. And while some viewers are threatening to stop watching now that Sam has broken things off with Jason, we look at why their break-up might be a good thing.

Speaking of Jason, portrayer Steve Burton has an exciting idea for a Hallmark movie… and he’s trying to make it into a reality.

Could William deVry’s upcoming exit as Julian leave the door open for a return or might this week’s showdown with Sonny leave Sam’s dad pushing up daisies?

On the twentieth anniversary of his death, we pay homage to David Lewis, the original Edward Quartermaine.

In Dustin’s weekly round-up, he admits to thinking the Jason/Sam split will be temporary, fears Nikolas and Ava’s happiness will be equally short-lived and is excited to see what Tracy does next.

The Young and the Restless

Proving it’s better to give than to receive, Michelle Stafford and Christian Jules LeBlanc’s went on a shopping spree for charity. The gifts will be donated to Fred Shaw at the Inglewood chapter of the NAACP and then distributed to the community. Meanwhile, we marked his alter ego Michael’s fifteenth wedding anniversary by suggest he and Lauren be given something exciting… like a sexy new storyline.

Now that Justin Gaston has wrapped his brief stint playing Chance to his real-life wife’s Abby, Melissa Ordway discusses working with her husband.

Lauralee Bell reflects on that time Christine and Nick made out.

We took a moment to reflect on the original Mamie upon hearing that portrayer Marguerite Ray passed away at the age of 89.

Finally, Candace is consternated that the Chancellor estate seems destined to become the set for a sitcom, thinks that Nate and Elena’s date was distinctly unsoapy, Theo’s exit story is still doing damage to everyone involved, Faith’s rebellion went nowhere, and Billy’s story lacks suspense in her latest The Young and the Restless column.

