Howard Wise/JPI, Sean Smith/JPI, Jill Johnson/JPI (2)

You don’t have to wait for December 25 to unwrap and enjoy Christmas Day… time.

Oh, the weather outside is frightful, but the photos are delightful…

No, really — they are, so delightful, in fact, that you might even forgive us for taking liberties with the lyrics to “Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!”

As Christmas draws ever nearer, your friends at Soaps.com thought that they would try to enhance your festive mood — if indeed it is already festive — by putting together a collection of images from holidays past on The Young and the Restless, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Bold and the Beautiful.

Included among the pictures are gone-but-never-forgotten favorites, sweet moments that we only wish could still be repeated today, and enough tinsel to stitch together a 1980s party dress. In many a case, the shots are also a testament to the brilliance of the shows’ wardrobe departments, because we sure as Santa Claus don’t look anything like these well-dressed party-goers when we throw on our favorite Christmas sweaters!

But enough prattling on. We know you’re like a kid on the morning of the 25th and just want to get to it already. So…

Care to crack open the photo album? Pour yourself a cup of eggnog, cut yourself a piece of fruitcake and click on the image below. Then be sure to hit the comments underneath to share your favorite daytime memory of the holidays. (Only a Grinch would vamoose without doing so!)