As a major milestone was passed, some actors got nostalgic, and others found it hard to hide how annoyed they were.

Don’t miss the latest news for The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, and The Young and the Restless from November 30 – December 4.

The Bold and the Beautiful

Liam’s on his latest downward spiral, which includes a recent hookup with Steffy, and this will no doubt doom his already fragile relationship with Hope. It is also likely to head in the direction of Steffy being pregnant again. If so, there will be more than one relationship on the chopping block.

Finn, Steffy, Liam, Hope betrayal B&B

In The Bold and the Beautiful Soapbox column, Richard ponders why the writers insist on making Liam so incredibly unlikable, admits that it’s a blast watching Annika Noelle as Hope and Fauxpe, and yet again points out just how unbalanced the show’s storytelling has become.

Days of Our Lives

Peter Reckell thrilled fans by answering questions about everything from his favorite scenes as Bo to the possibility of a reunion between Hope and her favorite hubby. Sure, Bo is dead, but when did that stop anyone in Salem from figuring out a way to return?

peter reckell father died DAYS

Richard loved Gabi’s quick visit to Salem even if it annoyed viewers, takes a look at the controversial way that Allie’s story is being played out, wonders how Philip can’t see through Xander and Sarah’s plot, and suggests that offers up his thoughts on November sweeps in this week’s Days of Our Lives Soapbox column.

General Hospital

With a prognosis for her future that’s hardly bright, Lulu was wheeled out of Port Charles last week. However, it looks like the door could be open for Emme Rylan’s return. Meanwhile, former Lulu Julie Berman suffered a heartbreaking loss. See how she shared her sad news with the world.

julie berman baby news

Dustin thought that November sweeps was excellent in general, although he was baffled about why they decided to get rid of Lulu. In other news, he found Julian’s unfolding story a thrill, questioned what’s going on with Sam, and was intrigued by how Cyrus and Martin are tied to Laura. Read his thoughts in this week’s General Hospital Soapbox column.

The Young and the Restless

To mark the momentous occasion of The Young and the Restless airing its 12,000th episode last week, we put together a detailed photo album of Genoa City’s fascinating history. Take a step back into the past before learning which famous love triangle had Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) too emotionally invested.

Young restless 12k episode

Finally, Candace is bored again thanks to a lackluster November sweeps featuring a wedding that didn’t generate much heat. Plus, she declares the Adam story to be a bit of a mess and wonders why the writers insist on portraying Sally as a pushy jerk in the latest Young and Restless Soapbox column.

