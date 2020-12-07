Jill Johnson, Howard Wise/JPI

Don’t miss the latest news for The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, and The Young and the Restless from November 30 – December 4.

The Bold and the Beautiful

Liam’s on his latest downward spiral, which includes a recent hookup with Steffy, and this will no doubt doom his already fragile relationship with Hope. It is also likely to head in the direction of Steffy being pregnant again. If so, there will be more than one relationship on the chopping block.

Don’t worry, you’re not alone. Scott Clifton also wants to punch Liam. Find out why he’s giving the people who hate his character a run for their money.

Could Liam’s deranged behavior prove to be his undoing? At the very least, it looks like it might help Hope bond with Thomas again.

It was Rena Sofer’s birthday. Take a look at how Quinn’s portrayer celebrated and the special card she received.

In The Bold and the Beautiful Soapbox column, Richard ponders why the writers insist on making Liam so incredibly unlikable, admits that it’s a blast watching Annika Noelle as Hope and Fauxpe, and yet again points out just how unbalanced the show’s storytelling has become.

Days of Our Lives

Peter Reckell thrilled fans by answering questions about everything from his favorite scenes as Bo to the possibility of a reunion between Hope and her favorite hubby. Sure, Bo is dead, but when did that stop anyone in Salem from figuring out a way to return?

After a whirlwind visit, Camila Banus is already gone as Gabi. But headwriter Ron Carlivati gives us the scoop on what’s next for the much-loved vixen.

In what may have been the cutest Instagram takeover of all time, Brandon Barash’s puppy took us for a ride, with a little help from Jake’s portrayer, of course.

There was a little bit of year-ending good news for the soap’s former Jordan: Chrishell Stause is dating Keo Motsepe.

Richard loved Gabi’s quick visit to Salem even if it annoyed viewers, takes a look at the controversial way that Allie’s story is being played out, wonders how Philip can’t see through Xander and Sarah’s plot, and suggests that offers up his thoughts on November sweeps in this week’s Days of Our Lives Soapbox column.

General Hospital

With a prognosis for her future that’s hardly bright, Lulu was wheeled out of Port Charles last week. However, it looks like the door could be open for Emme Rylan’s return. Meanwhile, former Lulu Julie Berman suffered a heartbreaking loss. See how she shared her sad news with the world.

Charlie stirred up a whole lotta folks on both sides when he declared Carly Corinthos is daytime’s worst mother. Read his argument, and then share your thoughts.

It may be difficult for most viewers to remember a time when he wasn’t the city’s superspy. And no wonder since Tristan Rogers just celebrated his 40th anniversary playing Robert Scorpio. Take a look back at the character’s storied past and tumultuous love life.

Could he follow in his father’s footsteps? On his 16th birthday, Maurice Benard pays tribute to son Joshua, admiring his natural talents. Find out which of his co-stars chipped in with praise of their own.

Dustin thought that November sweeps was excellent in general, although he was baffled about why they decided to get rid of Lulu. In other news, he found Julian’s unfolding story a thrill, questioned what’s going on with Sam, and was intrigued by how Cyrus and Martin are tied to Laura. Read his thoughts in this week’s General Hospital Soapbox column.

The Young and the Restless

To mark the momentous occasion of The Young and the Restless airing its 12,000th episode last week, we put together a detailed photo album of Genoa City’s fascinating history. Take a step back into the past before learning which famous love triangle had Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) too emotionally invested.

If you can handle it, check out sexy photo released by Christian LeBlanc. Trust us, this ain’t the Michael Baldwin you’re used to seeing in Genoa City!

One young star of the show has had his holiday season start off on a sad note. Judah Mackey had to say goodbye to his much-loved pet.

Could this whodunit be the thing that finally ends any potential future for Adam and Sharon? The truth about the attempt on Adam’s life may deem a reconciliation impossible.

Finally, Candace is bored again thanks to a lackluster November sweeps featuring a wedding that didn’t generate much heat. Plus, she declares the Adam story to be a bit of a mess and wonders why the writers insist on portraying Sally as a pushy jerk in the latest Young and Restless Soapbox column.

Coming Up…

