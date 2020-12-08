Cancelled Daytime Drama Had to Endure Salt Being Rubbed in Its Wound: ‘Only the Special Soaps Are Going to Survive’ — Plus, a Photo-Filled Review of the Show’s Epic History
CBS/Courtesy of the Everett Collection (5)
December 8 was never the same after 2009.
Fuhgeddabout, they said in almost as many words. It’s finished. Get over it.
But it wasn’t so easy for those of us who had loved — and were now losing — As the World Turns.
On December 8, 2009, CBS announced that it was cancelling the 54-year-old soap opera that had launched the careers of Oscar winners Julianne Moore, Marisa Tomei and — we’re not great at counting, so we’ll guesstimate… — countless others.
More: As the World Turns alum dead at 51
Procter & Gamble, which had produced the show, expressed its empathy thusly, per the New York Times: “It’s a part of our business that we will miss.”
Wow. Thanks. That kind of compassion is, erm, hard to come across.
CBS’ then-chairman Les Moonves was equally understanding. “Is it the end of an era?” he mused, as if working overtime to kick sand in our face. “Sort of.”
Thanks, dude. “Only the special soaps are going to survive,” he said, pouring Drain-O on an open wound. “It’s certainly the end of the client-owned soap.
“All good things come to an end, whether it’s after 72 years or 54 years or 10 years,” he added. “It’s a different time and a different business.”
Worth noting: In the fall of 2018, per our sister site TVLine, Moonves stepped down as the network’s big kahuna in the wake of sexual-assault allegations. The CEO was subsequently denied any severance, in accordance with what CBS’ Board of Directors called “his willful and material misfeasance, violation of company policies and breach of his employment contract.”
For starters.
Small-screen bigwig Tim Brooks told the Times that “the world has turned,” and with more women in the workplace, the audience for soap operas had irrevocably shrunk. We would counter that with more women in the workplace, more women than ever need an escape, a place like Oakdale to which they can flee to get away from the rigors of their 9-to-5 lives.
But what do we know, right? We’re just a website that covers soaps day in and day out. What could we possibly comprehend about daytime dramas and their inherent value, eh?
While you’re here, and we‘ll go out on a limb and suggest feeling as nostalgic as we are, why not check out the below photo gallery? It’s not only a Who’s Who of Oakdale’s most memorable characters, it’s a time capsule into which we’d happily crawl.