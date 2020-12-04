Jill Johnson/JPI

Get ready to settle into January 2021 with more romance from the Hallmark Channel.

The snow is falling in some places, while in others winter doesn’t look as chilly with the sun beating down on palm trees. However, no matter where you live, on the Hallmark Channel the annual Winterfest event is just ahead. The network is currently airing its Countdown to Christmas, and we have a list of new movie premieres to help ease you through the month of January. Days of Our Lives alum Trevor Donovan (Jeremy) was the first actor to talk about his premiere, Two for the Win, and teased, “Remember that ski movie I was filming in Ottawa? Well I can now tell you it’s a #winterfest movie airing January 16th. Can’t wait for you to see it.”

Get your 2021 calendars out and make some notes because here is the list of movies scattered throughout January. Please check your local listings for dates and times in your area and bookmark this page as we will be adding more behind-the-scenes sneak peek photos and video promos when they are released.

Taking a Shot at Love

When a hockey player (Luke Macfarlane) needs help getting back on the ice, a former professional dancer (Alexa PenaVega) uses her ballet skills to help him do just that. Be sure to tune in Saturday, January 2 at 9:00 PM.

A New Year’s Resolution

A morning show producer named Kelly (Aimee Teegarden) vows to say yes more and makes a New Year’s resolution as a way to set it in stone. However, will she be able to follow through when she crosses paths with a confirmed Yes man (Michael Rady)? Especially since he may hold the key to her biggest story— as well as her heart. The movie will premiere on Saturday, January 9 at 9:00 PM.

Two for the Win

A world champion ski racer (Days of Our Lives’ Trevor Donovan) returns to his hometown for the biggest race of his life and finds love on the slopes with a local ski instructor (Charlotte Sullivan). Don’t forget to set your DVRs for Saturday, January 16 at 9:00 PM.

Love in the Alps

An average guy (The Young and the Restless’ Brooks Darnell) wins a luxury trip, only to be mistaken as a millionaire by the concierge (Nazneen Contractor). When she learns the truth, will it change how she feels about him? Watch for the new feature on Saturday, January 23 at 9:00 PM.

Snowkissed

A travel-averse journalist (Days of Our Lives’ Jen Lilley) sets out to follow her dream assignment and meets a handsome B&B owner (Chris McNally) who wants to be her tour guide but ends up becoming so much more. The final Winterfest premiere airs Saturday, January 30 at 9:00 PM.

We have a few weeks before these new movies premiere, so while we're still in the Christmas movies mode, look at all of the holiday features currently airing on the Hallmark Channel in our photo gallery below.