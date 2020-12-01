ABC, CBS, Jill Johnson/JPI

Get caught up with the latest soap opera returns and recasts.

November’s comings and goings included the return of a child actor on The Bold and the Beautiful, a slew of cast members are returning for the holidays on Days of Our Lives, a fan favorite was back on General Hospital, and an actress’ husband stepped in as a temporary recast on The Young and the Restless.

The Bold and the Beautiful

On The Bold and the Beautiful, Henry Joseph Samiri was back as Douglas, the son of Thomas Forrester. Read The Bold and the Beautiful Comings and Goings to learn who else has been back on the CBS soap in recent weeks.

Days of Our Lives

On Days of Our Lives, Casey Moss departed as JJ Deveraux. Camila Banus returned as Gabi Hernandez and Galen Gering as her brother Rafe. Heather Lindell wrapped up her run as Jan Spears. The winter promo for the NBC soap opera teased the returns of Leann Hunley and Thaao Penghlis as Anna and Tony DiMera, Victoria Konefal as Ciara Brady, Chandler Massey as Will Horton, and James Lastovic as Joey Johnson. Read the Days of Our Lives Comings and Goings to watch the winter promo teasing all the amazing holiday returns.

General Hospital

On General Hospital Jane Elliot returned as Tracy Quartermaine. Real Andrews will be temporarily replaced as Marcus Taggert, and will be played by Asante Jones. Mark Lawson’s run as Dustin Phillips came to an end, along with Ashton Arbab as Dev Cerci. Porter Fasullo returned as Danny Morgan. Parry Shen checked back into the ABC soap opera as Brad Cooper. Matt Trudeau took over the role of Lucas Jones, last played by Ryan Carnes. Inga Cadranel announced her exit as Harmony. Briana Lane’s time filling in as Brook Lynn Quartermaine came to an end. And William deVry’s days as Julian Jerome are numbered, with Emme Rylan also appearing to be out as Lulu Spencer. Read our General Hospital Comings and Goings for a photo of Lane’s last day on set.

The Young and the Restless

On The Young and the Restless, Jess Walton reprised her role as Jill Abbott. Melissa Ordway’s (Abby) husband Justin Gaston stepped in temporarily as Chance Chancellor, as actor Donny Boaz took time off. And Tyler Johnson revealed he was departing as Theo Vanderway. Read The Young and the Restless Comings and Goings for Johnson’s social media post about leaving the CBS soap opera.

