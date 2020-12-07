Sean Smith, Jill Johnson, Howard Wise/JPI

Shop for the soap lover in your life (including yourself) without leaving the comfort of your couch.

We soap fans are a pretty passionate lot, and we also understand that non-soap fans just don’t “get” us. Which means they also wouldn’t know where to find that perfect present that nobody else would even think to buy. But no worries, we’ve got you covered. With the clock ticking down to Christmas day — and nobody having time to hit the mall — we’ve gathered a slew of gift ideas for the soap fan in your life.

Maybe it’s the neighbor with whom you’ve watched for years, or the grandma at whose side you first got hooked. Heck, maybe it’s just a little something special for yourself. (Don’t worry, we won’t tell… just slip it under the tree and sign the tag “From Santa.” Who’s gonna know?) From trivia-filled books to musical selections sure to put a song in your heart, there’s something here for everyone.

Read All About ‘Em

Several actors have published memoirs of their lives in show business and beyond, including General Hospital’s Maurice Benard’s (Sonny) Nothing General About It: How Love (and Lithium) Saved Me On and Off General Hospital. The book details the actor’s rise to stardom, his years on the ABC soap, his battle with Bipolar Disorder, and how he got through it with the love of his wife and family.

Young & Restless’ Melody Thomas Scott, who plays Nikki, released her own autobiography, Always Young and Restless: My Life On and Off America’s #1 Daytime Drama. The book divulges the details of her dramatic life and career on American’s number one soap opera. Readers also get a glimpse into her childhood, the hardships she has faced as a woman in the industry, and what it was like to work alongside such Hollywood legends as Alfred Hitchcock, John Wayne and Clint Eastwood.

Eric Braeden, who plays Scott’s character’s husband Victor, has his own tell-all, I’ll Be Damned: How My Young and Restless Life Led Me to America’s #1 Daytime Drama. The award-winning star chronicles his fascinating life, from his birth in World War II Germany to his arrival in America, not to mention how he turned what was supposed to be a short-term role on Young and Restless into one of daytime’s most iconic characters of all time.

If none of these are your cup of tea, check out seven more soapy memoirs we recommend from other stars.

Trivia, Tunes and More

Are you a Days of Our Lives super fan? Then the Days of Our Lives: Trivia Quiz Book may be right up your alley. It contains 300 questions sure to riddle even the most die-hard fan. Surprise your family and friends with your knowledge, or stump your friends in a round of trivia. Fear not Genoa City fans, there is a Young & Restless trivia book to test your knowledge, too!

In the book The Days of Our Lives: The True Story of One Family’s Dream and the Untold History of Days of Our Lives, Executive Producer Ken Corday details the history of the NBC soap opera and how it came to be under his parents and the show creators, Ted and Betty Corday. It’s a must-have for any Days of Our Lives fan. Greg Meng’s Days of Our Lives 50 Years is another necessity, if just for the beautiful photos alone.

General Hospital’s Lucy, the town realtor and founder of Deception Cosmetics, played by Lynn Herring, also penned the book, Travel Guide to Port Charles: When to Go, Where to Live, Who to Love and Who to Never, Ever Cross in America’s Most Dramatic City. In the guide, Lucy gives the reader the history of Port Charles, where to settle, what to eat, how to have fun, whom to befriend and whom to avoid. There is even a walking tour of the town filled with fun facts about the neighborhoods and locations.

Louise Shaffer, who played Rae on Ryan’s Hope and Stephanie on Search for Tomorrow, has written several romance novels. Probably her most well known is the trilogy which begins with The Three Miss Margarets. The novel tells the story of three lifelong friends living in Charles Valley, Georgia, who are well- known in their community… yet keeping an explosive secret that no one would ever guess.

And if you’re eager for more, check out soap opera romance novels every fan needs to read, many written by daytime stars such as Eileen Davidson (Ashley, Young and Restless) and Carolyn Hennesy (Diane, General Hospital)!

Music From the Stars

General Hospital’s James Patrick Stuart, who plays Valentin, not only is an incredible actor but a talented musician. He grew up watching his own father, Chad Stuart, perform as part of the folk-rock duo Chad and Jeremy. On his album The Apple Tree, Stuart not only re-records some of his father’s music, but he shares his own as well. If you love Valentin’s performances at the Nurses Ball, then this is a must-have for your collection.

Days of Our Lives’ Eric Martsolf (Brady) and Jen Lilley (ex-Theresa) teamed up to record the Christmas classic “Baby It’s Cold Outside”, which is available to purchase or stream. Both talented stars also have recorded other music as solo artists.

Rick Springfield broke hearts as Dr. Noah Drake on General Hospital but is probably best known as the guy who created some of our all-time favorite tunes. On his latest album Orchestrating My Life, Springfield re-imagines some of his best-known songs, including — of course — “Jesse’s Girl.”

Cosmetics and Accessories

Lisa Rinna, known for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as well as playing Billie on Days of Our Lives, recently launched a cosmetics collection called Rinna Beauty, with the first products available being her Lip Icon Collection.

Michelle Stafford, who currently plays Phyllis on Young & Restless and previously was Nina on General Hospital, has her own line of cosmetics called Skin Nation. They are organic and natural, vegan, and cruelty-free. Not only does she have a line for women, but there is a men’s care line as well.

We are all wearing face coverings to protect ourselves and others these days, so why not don one which shows off your favorite passion? Check out these seven soap opera face masks which will let everyone know you are a fan of daytime dramas.

Ryan Paevey, who can be seen in Hallmark films but is best known to daytime fans for his stint as General Hospital‘s Nathan, has long chronicled his explorations of the world on his website, Fortunate Wanderer. But did you know you can also head there to purchase some of his equisite photographs and custom-made jewelry pieces? Paevey often uses items found during his wanderings to create beautiful one-of-a-kind pieces that would make a truly unique gift for not only a soap fan, but lovers of handcrafted jewelry.

Neat Odds and Ends

If you or someone you know is a fan of Bold & Beautiful then don’t miss out on this DVD set which contains the first sixteen episodes of the CBS soap opera. Go back to the very beginnings of the Forrester, Logan and Spencer families with this special gift.

You may not be able to sip coffee at the real Crimson Lights in Genoa City, but with this coffee mug, you can imagine you are there. Or simply fill it with your favorite beverage while you tune in to the latest episode of The Young and the Restless to find out what the Newmans and Abbotts are up to. Days of Our Lives fans can also get a mug celebrating the shows 55 years on the air.

If you’ve ever wanted to have your very own Marlena Evans doll — just like the one Susan Banks carried around Salem on Days of our Lives — Mattel once made a Marlena Barbie and she can be yours. Just don’t pull a Stefano and keep her locked in a gilded cage… this is one doll who wants to get out and be seen!

Get your free daily soap-opera fix for all four daytime dramas delivered straight to your email inbox by signing up for Soaps.com's newsletter then browse the gallery below of more soap actors who have side businesses.