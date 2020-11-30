Jill Johnson, Howard Wise/JPI

One actress gave a glimpse into a new holiday movie, while another continued to tease a possible return to daytime.

Even with a shortened week, there was still plenty of excitement on exhibit. Make sure you caught everything that went down with the latest news for The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, and The Young and the Restless from November 23 – 27.

The Bold and the Beautiful

It may not have happened this year given the current health situation, but the holidays tend to bring out the best and worst of the Forrester clan when they gather together to pull the knives out of each other’s backs long enough to lay them down beside their plates. We look back at the past five years of Forrester Thanksgiving dinners to remember the good times.

She may be best known as Bridget, but she seems to be playing the role of Santa this year. Find out how Ashley Jones is giving back to her fans and people who need help.

In The Bold and the Beautiful column, Richard copes with Liam’s bizarre logic or lack thereof, wonders if it’s okay to tick off the audience, thinks Zende and Paris are adorable, and misses the traditional holiday episode.

Days of Our Lives

One holiday is down for the books, as we close out a month that was filled with returns and chaos, but just wait to see what’s on the way for Christmas. We run down the long list of characters returning in time to stand under the mistletoe.

If you haven’t already, get into the festive mood with a little help from Alison Sweeney, who previewed her Christmas movie for Hallmark on Home & Family.

Step back into the past as we remember the real reason why a supercouple was destroyed to mark the anniversary of Roman’s first death.

Richard weighs in on the big cliffhanger that ended the week, how Chad is his own worst enemy, believes Gabi’s arrival might have been better postponed for a couple of weeks, ponders how a Jan murder plot could pan out, and thinks that Doug and Julie are the new Tom and Alice, in his Days of Our Lives column.

General Hospital

The week may have been short, but it was explosive. Not only was The Floating Rib ripped apart, but a significant part of the canvas was cleared as several characters died. We examine why Dev and Dustin were on the death list and aren’t likely to be the last characters to be bumped off in Port Charles. With all of the recent heart-wrenching drama, you might also need this helpful reminder of who has exited General Hospital over the past few months.

Now that the character is in a coma, we revisit Lulu’s history in Port Charles and some of Emme Rylan’s highlights in the role.

Meanwhile, you may have noticed that Holly Sutton’s return hasn’t run smoothly. Find out how it was supposed to happen and when Emma Samms might be appearing again.

It’s hardly official, but Vanessa Marcil continues to tease about Brenda’s return, or at least what might happen if her character was brought back into the thick of things.

Dustin digs through the rubble of the week and notices that Dev’s death left people pretty underwhelmed, is finding Cyrus’ motivations harder to understand with each passing week, was confused by the handling of Franco’s tumor, and thinks it’s the end of the road for Julian in the new General Hospital column.

The Young and the Restless

On December 1, The Young and the Restless will be airing its 12,000th episode and the show is celebrating with Chance and Abby’s wedding, which will bring together most of the families on the show for one eventful party. And it’s hardly the only thing to be celebrating. Last week, Peter Bergman marked his 31st anniversary as the recast of Jack Abbott and we took the opportunity to take a look back at his fascinating history with the soap.

After some words of wisdom and thoughts on what she was thankful for, Courtney Hope announced she was taking a break from social media as she continues to settle into Sally’s spot in Genoa City.

While Chelsea and Adam’s relationship has been unstable at the best of times, it looks like the next twist could end the couple forever.

Finally, Candace appreciated the offbeat take on Thanksgiving, enjoyed the few snippets of drama at the Abbott family get-together, thinks it’s a shame that Theo has been thrown under the bus, and wishes they would keep temporary Chance in the latest The Young and the Restless column.

Coming up…

Contemplate what’s to come with the freshest spoilers and speculation, including…

…whether Julian has finally used up all of his nine lives. William deVry hints at his character’s demise on General Hospital.

…and how things are bound to get explosive as one couple is caught between the sheets, someone suffers from disturbing jealousy, and there’s an unexpected honeymoon twist in the spoiler digest for all four soaps.

Get the soap news, spoilers and interviews in your inbox daily with Soaps.com’s newsletter. And have a look through the gallery of the soap stories we’ve been most thankful for in 2020.