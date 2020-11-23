Jill Johnson, Howard Wise/JPI

It was a week with everything from walking the plank to parental advice.

Want to make sure you didn’t miss any of the latest news regarding The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, and The Young and the Restless? Here’s a helpful recap of everything that went down the week of November 16 – 20 as well as a preview of what’s coming up!

The Bold and the Beautiful

With Movember slowly drawing to a close, it can’t be that much of a shock to discover that one familiar face is now sporting some impressive whiskers. Take a look at the mustache Tanner Novlan has been growing before digging into the rest of the news for this week.

Teaming up with someone who should be familiar to fans of daytime, Denise Richards is appearing with Patrick Muldoon, formerly Austin on Days of Our Lives, in the swashbuckling feature film, Timecrafters: The Treasure of Pirate’s Cove.

While he’s had a hard enough time controlling himself so far, how will Liam react to finding Hope and Thomas together?

In his weekly Bold & Beautiful column, Richard is fascinated by the pacing of the Fauxpe story, explains why it’s Liam’s job to always be right, suspects Finn’s days are numbered, and notices that this is the only soap where characters don’t live in a hotel.

Days of Our Lives

The latest fight between Lani and Eli saw her kicking him out, at least in part because of the growing rift between the recently married couple over her friendship with one less-than-savory Salemite. But which of them is right in the debate over Kristen?

It has been a while since their doomed romance played out on your television screen, but True O’Brien (Paige) and Casey Moss (JJ) are still a couple in real life. Take a peek at how she celebrated his birthday and paid homage to her handsome beau.

Although she’s currently busy with an exciting passion project that’s been in the works for years, Lisa Rinna will always return as Billie. Find out why and what she’s doing now.

Richard loved the old-fashioned catfight between Jennifer and Kate, isn’t sure what to think of Kristen, loves Jan but finds her plot hard to connect to, and is still enjoying Gwen manipulating Chad’s jealousy, in his Days of Our Lives column.

General Hospital

She may have just made a dramatic departure from Port Charles, but don’t count on Brook Lynn being gone too terribly long. Briana Lane has exited as the controversial Quartermaine and the role will be resumed by Amanda Setton, who went on maternity leave earlier this year. No word yet on when Brook Lynn will be back, but it looks like she might not be coming back alone. We have a few guesses about who the father of her baby is.

Dustin is excited by the prospect of Brook Lynn’s pregnancy but dreading the likelihood that Michael and Willow could be in the family way, thinks Julian is digging his own grave with both Sonny and Cyrus, finds drunken Alexis stale, and doesn’t expect anyone to die in The Floating Rib explosion in the new General Hospital column.

The Young and the Restless

Never shy about gushing over her talented sibling, Hunter King celebrated sister Joey’s win of a People’s Choice Award last week by paying homage to her on Instagram. Meanwhile, it looks like a Summer and Sally rivalry could be the next Genoa City feud to keep an eye on.

Thanks to Donny Boaz taking a break, due to testing positive, Melissa Ordway’s husband will be stepping in as Chance for a little while.

As she was preparing to return to Genoa City, Tricia Cast teamed up with Lauralee Bell for a fun photoshoot. Get a look behind the scenes and a little speculation about what will happen when her character returns.

And speaking of new looks, you might not even recognize Brytni Sarpy now that she’s revamped her hair.

Finally, Candace got goosebumps listening to Billy’s speech to Lily, thought Elena’s dream sequence was cool, didn’t care about Chloe and Chelsea, and can’t wait to see more of Jill and Nina in the latest The Young and the Restless column.

Coming up…

Thanksgiving week will dish up a whole lotta reasons to tune in including…

Thanksgiving week will dish up a whole lotta reasons to tune in including…