It’s your chance to write a Soaps.com article — seize it.

Does this count as a spoiler? On November 26 — Thanksgiving Day — Soaps.com will be running a story that spills a full-on cornucopia of the sudsy things that its editors are most grateful for in 2020, be they actors whose work we savor, storylines that we can’t possibly predict or even behind-the-scenes shenanigans that have enhanced our enjoyment of The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful, General Hospital and Days of Our Lives.

As they used to say in the best of all possible commercials, “But wait, there’s more!” We’ll also be sharing a story that runs through all of the things that you, aka our readers, are most grateful for on the shows. So we need to know… well, what are you most thankful for on the four soaps in 2020?

Your answers can be anything — from a performance that really moved you to a coupling that has kept you on the edge of your seat to… well, anything. That dang moss that dominates Sonny and Carly’s kitchen on General Hospital could be your pick — this is anything-goes territory.

All you have to do in order to have your answer considered for inclusion in our Thanksgiving roundup is write it in the comments below. If you need inspiration, think of the question this way: Who or what on your soap(s) this year made you go, “Oh, thank goodness for [insert person or thing here]!” and why? Ready… set… comment away!

