Dearfoams

Lacey Chabert gives readers a glimpse behind-the-scenes, including snowy malfunctions.

On November 17, Hallmark sweetheart Lacey Chabert, who has partnered with Dearfoam slippers, hosted a Zoom chat in conjunction with the company, which sent a gift box filled with Christmas goodies to unpack during the event. In addition to a comfy pair of Dearfoams slippers from the Limited Edition Matching Family Collection, the package also included a slew of treats, such as Smash Mallow toasted vanilla marshmallows and William Sonoma hot chocolate sticks. Chabert explained that the brand is a tradition in her family and every holiday season everyone gets new slippers. She loves the cute and comfortable seasonal styles and describes them as a hug for your feet. She loves wearing them around the house and even admitted to donning them on set while filming for Hallmark. Chabert joked that there was once an issue between takes when they couldn’t locate her comfy slippers, which give her feet a break from the high heels her characters usually wear.

2020 has been a difficult year for many, and Chabert believes it’s taught everyone to enjoy the little moments together with your loved ones. She’s been thrilled to be able to get back to work and film Hallmark movies, feeling right now we all need a little Christmas in our lives. Most of the films are shot during the spring and summer, which can make getting into the holiday spirit challenging, especially when it’s 100 degrees and you are pretending to be in a winter wonderland. She revealed that it helps being on a set that’s decorated like Christmasland as do the snow machines, which sometimes malfunction and create a giant pile of snow on your head. She praised the designers who do an amazing job making you feel like it’s Christmas no matter what time of year it is.

Chabert — best known to daytime fans as Bianca Montgomery, daughter of All My Children‘s iconic Erica Kane — has two seasonal films premiering. The first, Christmas Waltz, will debut on November 28. She plays Avery, who is dumped by her fiancé a month before her storybook wedding. To try to pick up the pieces, she decides to take a series of ballroom lessons intended for her wedding dance from an instructor named Roman, played by Will Kemp. Naturally, romance follows as this is a Hallmark Channel film. Chabert had to learn to dance, which she admits is not her strong suit and she was very shy about doing so on camera but came away with such an appreciation for the art. She gushed only good things about the choreographers.

Her second feature, Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas, is the third movie in a trilogy based on the song “Time for Me to Come Home” by Blake Shelton and airs on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on December 5. The actress plays Sarah Thomas, one of five guests mysteriously invited to an inn for the holiday. With the help of the inn owner Ben, played by Stephen Huszar, Sarah discovers that an event from the past may connect them and change their lives forever. Chabert teased that Sarah, who is also grieving her mother, finds kindness, healing and hope with the group of strangers.

Chabert may be loved for her holiday films, but she’s also made her mark in other Hallmark presentations. In fact, she just wrapped production on the fourth installment of the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries series Crossword Mysteries: Terminal Descent with co-star Brendan Elliot. Stay tuned for its release date!

Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.