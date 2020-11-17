J Graylock/JPI

Former daytime star shares a special day with family and friends.

Congrats are in order for Meredith Hagner and her husband Wyatt Russell. The former As the World Turns actress, who played Liberty, let the “cat (baby)” out of the bag! Hagner shared a sweet photo, from her shower, of family and friends gathering around to focus on her baby bump. After joking about the news no longer being a secret, she went on to gush over her pregnancy and the celebration by thanking her “California nearest and dearests” and expressed, “What a wild gift to carry this sweet life. My soulmate/ husband and I are overjoyed.” A second photo was included, giving everyone a close-up of the proud, happy mama-to-be, and The Young and the Restless’ Melissa Claire Egan even popped into the comment section to send a message, “Yayyyy, congrats!!!”

Hagner is the daughter-in-law of legendary stars Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn and sister-in-law to fellow actors Oliver Hudson and Kate Hudson, who shared her love by simply posting, “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️” under the baby news. She and Wyatt have been married since August 31, 2019, and back in December 2018 shared their special holiday engagement with Hagner jumping into her new fiancé’s arms after saying yes. An actor himself — and really, given who his parents are, we’re not surprised — Wyatt has had great success in film and primetime with roles on Arrested Development, 22 Jump Street, Black Mirror, Lodge 49 and currently plays Jeb Stuart on the Showtime mini-series The Good Lord Bird.

Hagner created the CBS soap role of Springfield’s Liberty in 2008 and said goodbye to daytime a few years later, leaving the character to be recast by Sarah Wilson in 2010. She then turned up in numerous popular primetime hit series such as CSI: Miami, Lights Out and In Plain Sight, did two years playing Amy on Men at Work, followed by three as Libby on Younger and has appeared as Portia Davenport on the HBO Max dark thriller Search Party since 2016.

Again, we send the happy couple our very best and look forward to seeing their new little bundle of joy!