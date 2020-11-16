weekly soap opera news B&B, Days, GH, Y&R

Jill Johnson/JPI

Is this finally a confirmation? At least one thing has been made crystal clear. Find out what below.

Stay ahead of all the big entrances, bigger exits, and newest controversies in daytime with the latest news for The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, and The Young and the Restless from November 9 – 13.

The Bold and the Beautiful

It has been a few weeks and we’re still impressed by the tale of Thomas and the mannequin. Read our justification for why this is making such great soap opera. But we’re also wondering, and a little worried, how dark can this get?

Thomas, mannequin sofa B&B

In The Bold and the Beautiful column, Richard cringes through Carter’s dinner party, suspects Thomas will receive another get-out-of-jail-free card, wonders why Shauna won’t follow through on her own suggestions, and is starting to worry for Charlie.

Days of Our Lives

The latest cast photo seems to have dropped a few hints about what’s ahead in Salem, including the possible return of Victoria Konefal as Ciara. And get the inside scoop from headwriter Ron Carlivati about Philip’s revenge plot and his motives.

Philip meets with Ava in the park on Days of Our Lives

Richard thinks that the recounting of Kate and Jack’s one-night stand fell flat, is shipping Kate and Jake, wasn’t shocked to learn Ava is pulling Philip’s strings, and explains why he’s looking forward to Belle and Shawn’s wedding, in his Days of Our Lives column.

General Hospital

Following weeks of speculation, it finally seems to be confirmed that William deVry will exit as Julian Jerome. But with his character leaving Port Charles behind, the writers are also leaving behind way too many missed opportunities. Read what we wish could have been.

William deVry as Julian Jerome on General Hospital

Dustin was not surprised by Finn’s survival or Peter starting to clue in about Alex but was bewildered by some of Anna’s choices, suspects that Laura’s dirty secret could come to light, and wonders if Ava will throw Julian under the bus in the new General Hospital column.

The Young and the Restless

Fan-favorite Shemar Moore (Malcolm) is returning for the fourth season of S.W.A.T. and he has brought a few other soap opera actors with him. Find out who was tapped to appear before getting our take on why The Bold and the Beautiful should grab The Young and the Restless’ Theo now that he’s on the way out of Genoa City.

Shemar Moore as Hondo SWAT Y&R

Finally, Candace is enjoying watching Faith losing control, thrilled that Nate has finally dropped his Nice Guy routine and become interesting, wishes Abby and Chance would drop out of sight, and thinks that Sally and Theo’s scheming is sadly wasted in the latest The Young and the Restless column.

Coming up…

If catching up on last week wasn’t enough, grab a taste of what’s ahead with all the latest spoilers and speculation, including…

Get the soap news, spoilers and interviews in your inbox daily with Soaps.com’s newsletter. And be sure to have a look through the gallery of the 30 greatest soap opera supercouples.