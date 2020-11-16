News Roundup: Romantic Comebacks, Double Takes, Dangerous Bakes, and Major Mistakes
Stay ahead of all the big entrances, bigger exits, and newest controversies in daytime with the latest news for The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, and The Young and the Restless from November 9 – 13.
The Bold and the Beautiful
It has been a few weeks and we’re still impressed by the tale of Thomas and the mannequin. Read our justification for why this is making such great soap opera. But we’re also wondering, and a little worried, how dark can this get?
- It wasn’t the kissing that was hard. Learn how Lawrence Saint-Victor’s wife reacted to her role as an intimacy double for a love scene.
- There weren’t bugs, so it wasn’t a complete disaster. Find out what happened when Darin Brooks celebrated Kelly Kruger’s birthday with an adventure in food that went wrong.
In The Bold and the Beautiful column, Richard cringes through Carter’s dinner party, suspects Thomas will receive another get-out-of-jail-free card, wonders why Shauna won’t follow through on her own suggestions, and is starting to worry for Charlie.
Days of Our Lives
The latest cast photo seems to have dropped a few hints about what’s ahead in Salem, including the possible return of Victoria Konefal as Ciara. And get the inside scoop from headwriter Ron Carlivati about Philip’s revenge plot and his motives.
- Looking for a way to support United States Troops, children in need, and Toys for Tots this Christmas? Check out how Jen Lilley is spreading some holiday cheer.
- If you know of anywhere dark to hide out, there’s someone who would like a tip. Mike Manning is preparing for some hate should Charlie reveal his dark side.
- She never has a hard time being eye-catching, but Camila Banus has hinted that Gabi’s return will be stunning.
Richard thinks that the recounting of Kate and Jack’s one-night stand fell flat, is shipping Kate and Jake, wasn’t shocked to learn Ava is pulling Philip’s strings, and explains why he’s looking forward to Belle and Shawn’s wedding, in his Days of Our Lives column.
General Hospital
Following weeks of speculation, it finally seems to be confirmed that William deVry will exit as Julian Jerome. But with his character leaving Port Charles behind, the writers are also leaving behind way too many missed opportunities. Read what we wish could have been.
- Nathan may be dead but he’s not forgotten. The fallen cop has been mentioned quite a bit lately. Learn how Ryan Paevey is making a romantic comeback on Hallmark.
- On the anniversary of the death of another character who left an indelible mark on the people around her, we remember how Emily Quartermaine was grimly written off and why that was a mistake.
- She’s just settling into the role of Jackie, but you can catch Kim Delaney in another thrilling role in the upcoming Lifetime original movie, The Long Island Serial Killer: A Mother’s Hunt for Justice.
Dustin was not surprised by Finn’s survival or Peter starting to clue in about Alex but was bewildered by some of Anna’s choices, suspects that Laura’s dirty secret could come to light, and wonders if Ava will throw Julian under the bus in the new General Hospital column.
The Young and the Restless
Fan-favorite Shemar Moore (Malcolm) is returning for the fourth season of S.W.A.T. and he has brought a few other soap opera actors with him. Find out who was tapped to appear before getting our take on why The Bold and the Beautiful should grab The Young and the Restless’ Theo now that he’s on the way out of Genoa City.
- It has been two years since fire destroyed Tracey E. Bregman’s home, and the actress looks back at the lessons learned from the experience.
- During a recent Twitter conversation, Eric Braeden set the record straight regarding the use of cue cards and teleprompters.
- Brytni Sarpy shares how Bryton James keeps her grounded.
Finally, Candace is enjoying watching Faith losing control, thrilled that Nate has finally dropped his Nice Guy routine and become interesting, wishes Abby and Chance would drop out of sight, and thinks that Sally and Theo’s scheming is sadly wasted in the latest The Young and the Restless column.
Coming up…
If catching up on last week wasn’t enough, grab a taste of what’s ahead with all the latest spoilers and speculation, including…
- …Sarah sees something shocking involving Philip, but it’s hardly the only disturbing sight coming up on Days of Our Lives.
- … is Hayden returning to Port Charles? That’s what the latest rumors around Rebecca Budig are suggesting about the General Hospital character.
- …Young and the Restless may need some more lawyers now that Billy is facing legal trouble.
- … and find out who is making disturbing demands, gets some unwelcome guests, and is looking for revenge in the latest Soaps spoiler digest which drops hints of what’s ahead for all four soaps.
