Jill Johnson, Howard Wise/JPI

One couple is caught in the act, as someone else decides to fess up.

Alluring hints of what’s ahead for the week of November 16 – 20 with spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, and The Young and the Restless, plus Days and General Hospital spoilers from November 23 – 27.

The Bold and the Beautiful

News of Zoe’s engagement to Carter is spreading. A couple of people may already be looking for cracks in the happy veneer. Paris makes a show of congratulating her, but what is she really thinking? Meanwhile, Zende offers his best wishes but definitely does not mean it. If he’s working very hard to hide his feelings, the same can’t be said for Liam and Steffy. Just spending time with Kelly brings them closer. Unfortunately, the same thing seems to be happening between Hope and Thomas. When Hope allows Thomas to hang out with her and Douglas, she gets a reminder of the man she was almost committed to. Discovering this does not sit well with Liam. It also doesn’t seem to be going over great with the mannequin, which makes a disturbing demand on Thomas. And Wyatt and Flo’s relationship is increasingly frayed thanks to the presence of his mother. Both are eager to get Quinn out of their home, especially since her fight with Shauna is making her unbearable. Read the Bold and the Beautiful spoilers to find out who Quinn runs to.

More: Mike Manning prepares for Charlie’s secret coming out

Days of Our Lives

Ava’s return to Salem finds her knocking on some doors where they were not expecting her. She’s also back in the middle of the ongoing debate about what really happened between Tripp and Allie. As Tripp is eager to convince Allie not to have charges leveled against him in London, Brady is opening himself up to attack by making a confession to Kristen about one of his misdeeds. And speaking of misbehaving, Gwen can hardly believe her eyes as she witnesses Kate and Jake making out. This is only fuel for the fire of her ferocious plan for revenge. While she’s looping Rolf into the next stage or her scheme, things are getting nasty between Jennifer and Kate. As the two women battle it out, Belle is trying to make sure she avoids chaos and has everything in line for her wedding to Shawn. She makes a special request to John and Marlena, but John might be more distracted by all the answers he wants to get out of Charlie. Read the Days of Our Lives spoilers to discover who gets an uninvited guest.

General Hospital

Feeling let down since her latest bid for the truth has fizzled, Nina is moping and Jax is distracted by Carly giving him ominous warnings. Valentin continues to have some worries of his own and he’s looking for a legal remedy, or at least one involving Martin. Chase still hasn’t managed to come clean and is keeping up his game face. Brando spying on Cyrus from inside his organization is starting to pay off as he tips off Jason with some news. Stone Cold’s brain starts working overtime and he talks to Britt about what he thinks is happening with Renault’s operation. The doctor starts to think that she may have bitten off more than she can chew and is taken aback when she finally figures out something crucial. As Jason gets distracted by Sam and Danny, Nikolas is stepping up to give Ava all the support he can. It’s her brother who really needs it. Julian is increasingly frantic as he tries to claw his way out of the quagmire his life has become. Maybe his sister will finally bring him some good news? Alexis certainly isn’t, but she’s lashing out at everyone, including Cyrus. After Lulu opens up about how messy her life is getting, Laura urges her to take her time. Is this the same advice Sonny is giving Dante now that they finally have the chance to catch up? Check out our General Hospital spoilers to learn who is feeling outraged in Port Charles.

More: Is Tyler Christopher ready to return?

The Young and the Restless

Trying to play it safe for once, Chance wants to avert disaster by getting Victor’s blessing on his plan. The Mustache is already distracted by schemes of his own and he needs some help from Sharon to see them through. After Adam gets a lecture from his father, Victoria shows up to get under his skin. Chloe is on her last nerve with Chelsea and gives her friend an ultimatum, but Chelsea is hardly the only person in Genoa City prompted to make a risky choice. Sally has barely arrived and she’s already making allies. Lauren is determined to make good on her ambitions and give someone an offer they may find impossible to refuse. It isn’t quite so easy for Nick and Phyllis to find common ground. Meanwhile, Amanda remains unsure about where things are headed with Devon. While the lawyer finds time to tease Lily about Billy, Elena remains uncertain about where her heart lies. Visit The Young and the Restless spoilers to find out who uncovers new evidence.

Get the soap news, spoilers and interviews in your inbox daily with Soaps.com’s newsletter. And have a look through this gallery revisiting the short-lived soap The City.