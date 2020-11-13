Soap Vet Tyler Christopher Says After ‘Near-Death Experience… I’m Ready to Get Back to Work’
The Emmy winner is eager to begin writing a new chapter of his life and career.
It’s been a rough stretch for beloved soap vet Tyler Christopher. Not only was his Days of Our Lives role of Stefan Cassadine recast, but a year ago this month, he pled guilty to two counts of misdemeanor public intoxication following what had to have been the worst birthday ever.
Now, though, the Emmy winner seems to have fought back against his demons and is intent on reentering the spotlight. On November 12, he Instagrammed that he was “coming back to California. Miss you, friends.
“After a near-death experience in December,” he continued, “doesn’t matter. I’m ready to start over again and get back to work. Can’t wait to see you all!”
Where the actor, who made his daytime debut as Nikolas on General Hospital in 1996, will find that work is a big question mark. Following his departure from Days of Our Lives, onetime General Hospital castmate Brandon Barash (ex-Johnny) took over as Stefan and now plays his twin brother, Jake. And when General Hospital resurrected Nikolas, it did so with Marcus Coloma in the part.
Christopher could always return to primetime, where his credits include everything from JAG to CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. He also recurred on ABC Family’s short-lived The Lying Game, developed by former General Hospital headwriter Chuck Pratt.
Over the years, Christopher has been fairly frank and forthcoming about his struggles. In April, he posted a photo of himself with his kids, Greyson and Boheme. “Times are hard no matter what your circumstances,” he captioned it. “I say to myself daily, ‘I am the master of my fate. I am the captain of my soul.'”
The following month, Christopher shared a photo of himself holding the book Understanding Addiction and Recovery Through a Child’s Eyes. “I love gifts from good people who know me,” he wrote. “Who know what I struggle with. Who know how to help me recover my soul.”
What do you think, soap fans? Would you like to see Christopher join the The Young and the Restless or The Bold and the Beautiful? Weigh in in the comments