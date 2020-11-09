Jill Johnson/JPI

Which actor kept fans guessing? Which made a fan cry? Read on for all the details.

There was a lot going on in the world last week, so who could blame you for missing some of the many big soap stories we covered? Never fear, we’ve got a handy-dandy round-up of everything you missed from The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, and The Young and the Restless for the week of November 2 – 6.

The Bold and the Beautiful

Once a formidable scheme team, Quinn and Shauna look to be headed for a battle of the former BFFs. With Shauna getting closer to Eric and Quinn seeing red, fans are taking sides and we’re here to play referee.

Bridget swung by for a visit and, although it was a short one, portrayer Ashley Jones told us whenever the soap calls, she’ll always pick up the phone!

In the weekly Bold & Beautiful column, Richard pitches the mannequin story as the best reason to tune in, thinks that Paris is a breath of fresh air, and speculates as to the future of Brooke and Ridge.

Days of Our Lives

Even as Gwen’s pulling strings to turn Jack and Jennifer’s party into a disaster, we’re still wondering what her motive might be. More and more, it’s seeming as if her mom might hold the key… leaving us to ponder who Gwen’s mother might be. Check out our list of potential candidates.

In the weekly Soapbox column, Richard admits to enjoying Gwen’s machinations, gives credit to a successful recast and wonders how long it will be before Ben is ready to move on. (Geez, give the guy time to grieve!)

General Hospital

“Will he stay or will he go?” is the question on everyone’s lips where William deVry is concerned, and he appears to be having fun offering up tantalizing teasers as to Julian’s future. Meanwhile, we take a look at the character’s path from made man to not-so-mild-mannered pub owner.

In Dustin’s look back at the week’s biggest plots, he weighs in on the fast-paced Anna/Alex story, wonders if perhaps Peter is finally going to be brought down, and finds himself intrigued by the 40-year-old unsolved murder that seems to be haunting Cyrus.

The Young and the Restless

Thanks to a tweet that nobody saw coming, we all found out that Tyler Johnson is on his way out as Theo. See how fans reacted to news of the departure and check out our list of some familiar faces who could be brought back to fill the hole Theo’s departure will leave in the canvas.

Finally, Candace could sense the energy that Sally gave the show the second she walked into Jabot, found a reason not to give up on Faith’s story and admits to being disappointed by Theo’s exit in the latest The Young and the Restless Soapbox column.

Coming up…

Catch a peek of what’s on the way with all the latest spoilers and speculation, including…

… details about the big events that’ll rock Salem in our Novemeber Sweeps previews for Days of Our Lives.

… why it looks like Adam will pass the point of no return on The Young and the Restless if someone doesn’t find a way to stop him.

if someone doesn’t find a way to stop him. … all the latest spoilers for all four soaps, including getting outta control mannequins, out of control parties and revealed secrets.

