There are two types of people in this world: Those who basically live for Hallmark Channel’s Christmas-themed movies, and those whom the rest of us call Scrooges. Just in time for the holidays comes a book that is the must-have treat for those who know that every ending is happy, the only way to meet is cute and all people are inherently kind (at least when it comes to the characters who reside in this charming films.)

What makes the Countdown to Christmas book so incredibly special is that it is the ultimate deep-dive into the world in which the movies take place. Rather than simply offer summaries of the movies you already know by heart (or the ones which will soon become new favorites), it helps you bring the spirit of what they represent to life. Want the perfect holiday tree? They have advice from no less an expert than the Executive Director of the National Christmas Tree Association… which we’re willing to bet you didn’t even know existed until right this minute!). Need to whip up a batch of tasty treats for Santa? Use the sugar cookie recipe offered up by Cameron Mathison (ex-Ryan, All My Children). There’s even an entire section devoted to the adorable pets who share the screen with some of our favorite actors. (As network regular Al Roker says, “It hardly feels like a Hallmark movie without a cute animal in the script!”)

Better still, the book is packed with tons of photos from the movies we love, and is a ridiculously fun read. (“A Hallmark heroine,” we are told, “finds the fun in holiday rituals, trades witty banter with confidence, and looks nothing short of fierce whether she’s wearing a parka or a party dress.”) Finally, there’s the opportunity to prove yourself the ultimate #Hallmarkie via the quizzes sprinkled throughout the book.

The Hallmark Channel Countdown to Christmas book is available at Amazon or in the holiday/cooking section of most major bookstores. While you’re waiting for your copy to arrive, take a look at this gallery, listing all of this year’s new Hallmark holiday movies so you can make sure not to miss a single one!

