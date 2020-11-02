John Paschal, Jill Johnson/JPI

New roles, old stories, and glamorous get-ups.

Feel like maybe with everything else going on in the world, you might have missed some of the news which came out of the soaps last week? Never fear, we’ve got everything you need to know about what went down on-screen and behind the scenes at The Bold and the Beautiful, The Young and the Restless, General Hospital and Days of Our Lives during the last week of October!

The Bold and the Beautiful

Brooke and Ridge may have declared that they’re done with the drama, but that doesn’t mean things are gonna be any less glamorous. Katherine Kelly Lang gave a glimpse behind the scenes at her iconic character’s new coif with some special photos from the set.

Fantastic or freak show? The fans weigh in on Thomas’ controversial mannequin story.

It has been another week of loss for Don Diamont (Bill) as the actor said goodbye to his father-in-law.

Check out the hilarious Halloween costumes of this real-life couple.

In his weekly Bold and Beautiful column, Richard wonders how far the soap will push Thomas’ dance with the dark side, muses on what might be next for Shauna, speculates about the shelf life of the Zende/Zoe/Carter triangle and admits that he wouldn’t mind seeing Katie with Wyatt again if it kept her from reuniting with Bill!

Days of Our Lives

We have the latest teasers for Kristian Alfonso’s (ex-Hope) new Hallmark mystery movie co-starring Alison Sweeney (Sami). But we can’t help thinking that the show might have just dropped a hint about a Hope recast.

They don’t call him the Phoenix for nothing. It looks like Stefano will rise again, but whose body will he be in this time?

Read our pitch for which character needs to die and why we can’t help but wish him ill.

Find out which celebrity made former Salem resident Victoria Konefal (Ciara) smile on her birthday.

In this week’s Days of Our Lives soapbox column, Richard explains why the jailbreak story wasn’t able to be bigger and bolder than it was, and admits to wishing that things could have been different for Kate and Clyde.

General Hospital

Rumor has it that William DeVry and Emme Rylan are on their way out as Julian and Lulu, but what did the actors have to say about it? Find out how they’ve been addressing the speculation, what fans have to say about their potential exits, and what the characters’ departures could mean to the people of Port Charles.

Kelly Monaco proved that looking good is the best revenge when she posted some revealing photos as a way of responding to haters.

Find out why Will Lipton feels bad for his character Cameron.

Morgan may be dead, but when has that ever stopped anybody in Port Charles from returning? Find out what Bryan Craig says about his possible return to daytime.

As November sweeps kicks off, Dustin uses his latest Soapbox column to look at several of the big plots picking up steam, especially where Peter’s downfall, Anna’s future and a potential Finn shocker are concerned! And speaking of November Sweeps, get all the juicy details on what’s about to happen in our exclusive chat with co-headwriters Chris Van Etten and Dan O’Connor.

The Young and the Restless

Last week would have marked the 92nd birthday of one of the most legendary actresses in the history of Genoa City. Find out how Jeanne Cooper was paid tribute by her son Corbin Bernsen (Father Todd) and revisit her past.

You can see a familiar face in a very different light when Eileen Davidson (Ashley) plays a washed up actress in Duke of the Valley.

Fans had an awful lot to say about what’s been going on with Kyle and Summer.

Is it time for Devon to take Elena back after she cheated on him or is the misery just starting?

Candace was all about the dream sequences featured in last week’s episodes, but had mixed feelings where Adam’s latest meltdown was concerned. Her latest column also reveals why she’s stoked about Faith’s trip to the dark side and why she’s throwing her support behind Theo in the latest The Young and the Restless Soapbox column.

Coming up…

Want a taste of what’s ahead? Let’s see if we can intrigue you with these teasers!

Get the soap news, spoilers and interviews in your inbox daily with Soaps.com’s newsletter. And have a look through the gallery of possible love interests for Bold and the Beautiful’s Shauna.