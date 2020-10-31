Image: Jill Johnson, Howard Wise/JPI

Blindsided, bad choices, and perplexing proposals.

Get a sample of what’s cooking for the week of November 2 – 6 with spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, and The Young and the Restless, plus Days and General Hospital spoilers from November 9 – 13.

The Bold and the Beautiful

If Quinn wasn’t feeling like her life couldn’t get any worse, that feeling is about to be challenged. She’s outraged when Shauna breaks some news to her that she didn’t see coming. And she’s not the only one being blindsided. Zoe is already caught between two men who are treating her like she hangs the moon. But she’ll be falling back to earth fast when her sister Paris arrives uninvited to disrupt her life. Meanwhile, Liam can’t stop erupting in a rage after Finn tips him off about a recent weird conversation that he had with Thomas. Liam immediately hatches a scheme to keep Thomas as far away from Hope as he can. But he may have to start rethinking things after he bursts into Thomas’ place and discovers something that leaves him in shock. Read the Bold and the Beautiful spoilers to find out what brings Bridget back into the thick of things.

More: Who Days needs to knock off

Days of Our Lives

The mystery of Ciara’s demise is apparently solved when Ben manages to confirm that Vincent was the one who killed her. He’s soon walking out of jail with some help from Jake. But is everything as it seems? Tripp certainly doesn’t think so as he lashes out after learning of the DNA test. He’s appalled by Allie and Kayla’s actions, but Steve continues to support his son’s account of events. While the news of Allie’s rape spreads, so does worry. Jennifer has a brush with Bonnie and starts to panic that she is after Jack. This occurs just as Jack and Jennifer’s friends and family gather to help them celebrate their anniversary. But the occasion is far from happy for everyone. Abby is deeply disturbed after she discovers a letter that Jack wrote to Kate. Making things worse, Gwen continues to undermine her relationship with Chad. Read the Days of Our Lives spoilers to discover what has Lani freaking out.

General Hospital

Portia is on the battle path and manages to set her sights on both Cyrus and Jordan. Even with lashing out at them, she still finds the time to give Ava a hand. The Jerome could probably use all the help she can get. Julian is eager to get a hold of his sister. When he finally does, she tries offering him some sage advice, but it seems that she’s unwilling to listen to her own better judgment. Meanwhile, Sam is sick of her mom’s lousy choices and gives Alexis an ultimatum. As Lucy is trying to move past her own recent raft of mistakes, Valentin finds some new stimulation in Port Charles. Spinelli may not be sure how to react after Peter’s latest overture to him. Mr. August also has some new orders for Lulu about the article she is writing. Anna is getting increasingly desperate about how to deal with the situation. When Finn tries to call Robert for help, Scorpio arrives too late. And Franco also seems to be seeking a new direction. After he opens up to Kevin, he makes a disturbing proposal to Jason. Check out our General Hospital spoilers to find out what Dante does for Lulu.

More: Who should be horrified that Helena’s alive

The Young and the Restless

Lily continues trying her level-headed best to resist the allure of Billy, but will her resistance be lower now that he’s emotionally frayed thanks to the latest upset in the Abbott family. Jack continues having a difficult time accepting that Dina is really gone. This is only made worse as the family gathers together for the reading of her will. Even without all that aggravation, tensions are still running high. Lola has some choice words for Summer and she’s not the only one making warnings. Nick is worried that things are getting out of hand between his sister and Phyllis. But even if the two women broker a peace, that seems to be the only respite facing the Newman family. With Chance eager to get some support from Ashley, he continues to play hardball with everyone else and may have gone too far. While he gets threatening, Victoria attempts to set another trap to snare Adam. But things seem to be looking even bleaker for Chelsea. Victor continues to manipulate her without letting on to why and Chloe starts to think that her friend is in grave danger. Visit The Young and the Restless spoilers to learn who arrives in Genoa City.

Get the soap news, spoilers and interviews in your inbox daily with Soaps.com’s newsletter. And have a look through this gallery of soap roles that should never be recast.