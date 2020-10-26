News Roundup: A Heartbreaking Loss, Major Anger Issues, Health Updates, and a Horrifying New Role
Don’t miss a moment of what’s happening in daytime with the latest news for The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, and The Young and the Restless from October 19 – 23.
The Bold and the Beautiful
Bill Spencer may be something of a cad, but the man who plays him was showing his sensitive side during a rough week. Don Diamont opened up about a loss in his household. Find out what he’s doing to raise his spirits.
- Bold and the Beautiful’s cast and crew celebrated successfully shooting 100 episodes since they returned to production.
- If you are startled by how a story is playing out, this could be the real reason Steffy and Finn’s romance was cut so short.
- And if that romance flared up and faded fast, we look at ten possible romances for Shauna that could cause some explosions.
Richard tries to wrap his head around Thomas shacking up with a Hope mannequin, feels like taking Zoe to task for stringing Carter along, and was stunned by the crooning in the Bold and the Beautiful column.
Days of Our Lives
Halloween is right around the corner, so you may want to catch Kyle Lowder (Rex) in The Amityville Harvest. The horror movie is currently streaming and gives viewers the chance to see a very different side to the longtime Days star.
- She has barely been gone from our screens as Hope, but Kristian Alfonso is back at work and with a former co-star no less.
- Find out how they reunited to look forward to their futures.
- Now that she is recovering, Judi Evans (Adrienne/Bonnie) shared the grim details of her recent horseback riding accident.
- Supposedly she’s dead, though no one seems to believe it. Head writer Ron Carlivati and a few of the soap’s stars joked about where Ciara is.
Richard could hardly control his glee at how the Salem blackout played out all week, especially the action at the DiMera mansion, is counting down to murder, and loves Philip’s insufferable smugness in his Days of Our Lives column.
General Hospital
We have been wracking our brains to come up with who would be ideal to play Elizabeth’s mom if she appears in Port Charles. Now, the viewers have spoken as they cast their votes for their dream actress to take the role.
- Get our take on why now would be a perfect time for Ric Lansing to return.
- Melt your heart by looking at the picture of Maurice Benard (Sonny) with his grandchild.
- Ingo Rademacher (Jax) talked about his anger issues and how they have affected his family life.
- Don’t’ miss this message from Wes Ramsey on his third anniversary playing Peter.
Dustin was surprised that Ned seems to lack basic tools of perception, shocked by how much fun Brook Lynn and Valentin’s ride from snark to sex was, doesn’t know how Willow and Michael can get duller, but is loving Ava and Nikolas in his new General Hospital column.
The Young and the Restless
Although they both have histories of going off the rails, the plan to kindle the romance between Lily and Billy has been on a slow burn. Find out why we think this could end up being one of Genoa City’s hottest love stories.
- In some positive news, Melissa Ordway (Abby) shared an update on her daughter’s health.
- Paying respects where they are due, Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) saluted her sister on her birthday.
- Fictional homelives are a whole lot less happy. Is Summer about to dump Kyle?
Finally, Richard explains why he thinks that Elena and Nate’s cheating story actually works, how Adam’s storyline managed to come to life, and is thrilled to have Gloria back in the latest The Young and the Restless column.
Coming up…
Find something to look forward to with the latest spoilers and speculation, including…
- Check out the behind-the-scenes photos from Camila Banus teasing a surprise for Gabi and Jake on Days of Our Lives.
- It looks like it’s going to be a year of shocking and stalking for Halloween on General Hospital.
- Adam has already been wreaking revenge, but could someone else be plotting to destroy their family on The Young and the Restless.
- Plus, don’t miss the latest spoilers for all four soaps, including secrets exposed, disturbing experiments, and strange behavior.
