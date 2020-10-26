Howard Wise, Jill Johnson/JPI

Don’t miss a moment of what’s happening in daytime with the latest news for The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, and The Young and the Restless from October 19 – 23.

The Bold and the Beautiful

Bill Spencer may be something of a cad, but the man who plays him was showing his sensitive side during a rough week. Don Diamont opened up about a loss in his household. Find out what he’s doing to raise his spirits.

Bold and the Beautiful’s cast and crew celebrated successfully shooting 100 episodes since they returned to production.

If you are startled by how a story is playing out, this could be the real reason Steffy and Finn’s romance was cut so short.

And if that romance flared up and faded fast, we look at ten possible romances for Shauna that could cause some explosions.

Richard tries to wrap his head around Thomas shacking up with a Hope mannequin, feels like taking Zoe to task for stringing Carter along, and was stunned by the crooning in the Bold and the Beautiful column.

Days of Our Lives

Halloween is right around the corner, so you may want to catch Kyle Lowder (Rex) in The Amityville Harvest. The horror movie is currently streaming and gives viewers the chance to see a very different side to the longtime Days star.

Richard could hardly control his glee at how the Salem blackout played out all week, especially the action at the DiMera mansion, is counting down to murder, and loves Philip’s insufferable smugness in his Days of Our Lives column.

General Hospital

We have been wracking our brains to come up with who would be ideal to play Elizabeth’s mom if she appears in Port Charles. Now, the viewers have spoken as they cast their votes for their dream actress to take the role.

Dustin was surprised that Ned seems to lack basic tools of perception, shocked by how much fun Brook Lynn and Valentin’s ride from snark to sex was, doesn’t know how Willow and Michael can get duller, but is loving Ava and Nikolas in his new General Hospital column.

The Young and the Restless

Although they both have histories of going off the rails, the plan to kindle the romance between Lily and Billy has been on a slow burn. Find out why we think this could end up being one of Genoa City’s hottest love stories.

Finally, Richard explains why he thinks that Elena and Nate’s cheating story actually works, how Adam’s storyline managed to come to life, and is thrilled to have Gloria back in the latest The Young and the Restless column.

