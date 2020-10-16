Beloved Soap-Hopper Reveals She’s Fighting Cancer: ‘It’s Hard Not Knowing What to Expect’
Former daytime actress reaches out for help.
Robyn Griggs, who played Stephanie on One Life to Live from 1991 to 1992 and Maggie on Another World from 1993 until 1995 has posted on Facebook about her battle with cervical cancer, as well as set up a fundraiser page for help. She has 11 days left to reach her goal of $3500 and is just a few hundred shy of doing so. She set the page up on October 12 revealing, “I have been diagnosed with stage 4 Endocervical Adeno. My whole life has changed and I no longer can work. This is a horrible disease physically, but also mentally. The stress of not knowing what tomorrow brings is bad enough, but add the medical bills that insurance won’t cover makes it worse. Any donation goes directly to the medical bills. Any help is much appreciated. Thank you for being supportive. I am going to fight this and please keep the prayers coming.”
The actress has been posting updates, photos and videos on her page. Today she revealed, “I slept fairly well last night, just very uncomfortable and it’s hard not knowing what to expect. It’s very odd. You feel like lightning bolts are going through you and the next you want to bake a pie. I’m just keeping my chin up and trying to stay positive. Thank you to everyone for your donations. I set this at a low goal but want to raise whatever possible I can. The bills are atrocious. I’m just going to take it moment by moment and keep smiling”
In a recent video, she revealed she just had her fourth cycle of chemotherapy, which was very hard on her, but she called, “Just another milestone in this crazy battle.” She also was wearing a shirt her family sent which read, “In this family, no one fights alone.” She says that is true of cancer, and she thanked everyone for their thoughts and prayers. She is getting more positive results in every one of her bloodwork. She ended the video singing a beautiful rendition of “Smile.”
Endocervical adenocarcinoma is a type of cervical cancer in which a tumor develops in the cervix from the glands normally found in the endocervical canal. Most of the time endocervical adenocarcinoma develops from a non-invasive type of cancer called adenocarcinoma. It is often curable if diagnosed at an early stage. We wish Griggs the best in her fight with this horrible disease.
