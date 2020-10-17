Image: Jill Johnson, Howard Wise/JPI

Competition, paranoia, and uneasy unions.

Find something to look forward to for the week of October 19 – 23 with spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, and The Young and the Restless, plus Days and General Hospital spoilers from October 26 – 30.

The Bold and the Beautiful

Now that she is in recovery, Steffy’s mind is starting to clear and it seems to be filling up with Finn. As she and the doctor are getting closer, Liam is moving further to the edge. Hope can’t help but be concerned about this and confronts him with a few uncomfortable truths about his lingering feelings for his ex. While Finn continues to impress Steffy with promises of love and care, Zende is amazed by the impromptu fashion show that Zoe puts on for him. She complicates things by serenading him with one of her songs and also telling him about her feelings for Carter. Will the fashion designer be able to woo her back with his confessions about his desires? It looks like he has pretty stiff competition when Carter sets up a special night for Zoe. But things may get even more complicated after Zende has a surprise visitor. Read the Bold and the Beautiful spoilers to find out what has Brooke so worried now.

Days of Our Lives

Armed with some secret information, Steve and Kayla try to keep it from Tripp. Meanwhile, Xander is worried that Sarah is keeping secrets from him about Philip. This is only made worse when he catches them together. But if Xander is having a hard time believing his eyes, it may only be made more difficult when the lights go out in town. This can only mean something nefarious is afoot. Across Salem, Clyde and Orpheus agree to team up again. Part of their scheme involves Orpheus turning to Marlena with claims that he needs her help. Could this be related to Clyde’s desperate attempts to save Ben from going off the deep end? And Jake’s paranoia about Gwen is not abetting. But even if she is surrounded by accusations, she still has some serious options to weigh. As she wiggles her way through a dilemma, Chad is shocked to have a furious Rolf show up at the mansion. Read the Days of Our Lives spoilers to discover who else has an unwelcome house guest.

General Hospital

Carly is called down to the PCPD and she soon finds herself trying to move on from the latest upset in her life. That’s not going to be easy if Nina has anything to say about it. As the two women argue, Sasha and Willow continue to bond over their troubles. Willow is soon turning to Chase and trying to make him see the light. Meanwhile, Valentin swans in to offer his aid to Nina. He’s feeling good all around and even manages to share a drink with Brook Lynn. As they are sorting things out, Ned is opening up to Monica about his problems. She urges him to do the right thing, which is exactly what Sam thinks her mom is not doing. After Alexis rubs her daughter the wrong way, Sam distracts herself with Aurora. While Sonny is filling Jason in about what’s in Mike’s will, Brando is meeting with Cyrus and Jordan is digging for clues about what’s really connecting Britt to the mobster. Across Port Charles, Julian is feeling frayed and can’t help lashing out, especially when he’s receiving threats. And Nikolas tries to make amends to Liz, but will his confession do more harm than good? Check out our General Hospital spoilers to find out who makes a pact.

The Young and the Restless

Losing Dina continues to hit the Abbott family hard. Jack looks for a way that they can honor their mother. The same loving feelings are in pretty short supply in the Baldwin family. Michael and Kevin have some serious questions about their mother’s latest scheme. While Gloria is getting a grilling, Chance has run out of speed and his past has finally come back to haunt him. It already seems to be too late for Adam as Chelsea issues a harsh warning. Sharon and Nick share their concerns about Faith, but that isn’t getting in the way of her planning a future with Rey. As Phyllis does what she can to keep a crisis in control, Kyle is startled when Summer pulls him back to reality. Across Genoa City, Devon decides to be proactive and reaches out to Amanda while Elena desperately tries to salvage what she can. And things are about to get ugly for Nate. Visit The Young and the Restless spoilers to learn which pair has a hard time figuring out their relationship.

