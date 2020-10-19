News Roundup: Dark Sides Emerge, a Soap Shuts Down (Again) and a Wedding Disaster Looms Large
From backstage secrets to pregnancy reveals, it was an exciting week!
Afraid you missed one of last week’s big stories from the world of soaps? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with our look back at the week of October 12 – 16 on The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of our Lives, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless.
The Bold and the Beautiful
As Steffy returned home from the quickest rehab ever, Liam bristled at the way Finn was involving himself in their lives. This led to the doctor’s portrayer, Tanner Novlan, speculating that Finn might have a dark side!
- Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy) was jubilant as she announced her second pregnancy, and later fulfilled a bucket list item by posing nude on horseback.
- When a “fan” had a few harsh words for the character he plays, Scott Clifton responded.
- Viewers had a lot to say about Thomas and Zende’s forced rivalry.
In his weekly column, Richard came up with a theory as to why everything feels so rushed on the show as of late, questioned Carter’s new love nest, addressed the soap’s diversity issues and looked forward to Liam getting knocked down a peg or three.
Days of Our Lives
Given that Sami will soon be returning to Salem, it was natural to wonder if this time, she might bring EJ along. Well, former portrayer James Scott made it clear he’s never coming back to daytime, so we offered up a few suggests as to who could take his place in the role.
- As her final episodes unspooled, Kristian Alfonso’s co-stars said goodbye to the actress and we prepared for life in Salem without Hope.
- Unfortunately, Days had to shut production following a positive test for COVID-19, but there was still some good news to be found.
- One of our favorite Salem hunks shared a hysterical glimpse into life behind the scenes.
In this week’s Soapbox column, Richard looks at how Tripp and Allie’s situation is dividing the town and its families, marveled at how the show has kept married from being equated to boring, and wondered if Hope’s disappointing exit might have gone better under other circumstances.
General Hospital
Nobody in Port Charles wants to see Maxie and Peter tie the knot, but we explained why we think their wedding could be the must-see event of the year. After all, there are a whole lot of people setting out to stop them and unmask Peter! We took a look at who they are, why they want to unmask Peter and what the fallout could be!
- Get a few laughs by checking out how Steve Burton reacted to the GH blooper reel.
- How do you top walking in Sam McCall’s shoes for a few weeks? Lindsay Korman Hartley took on a new Lifetime thriller.
- Don’t miss the romantic birthday message that Jon Lindstrom sent to Cady McClain.
In his weekly look at the Port Charles action, Dustin admits he’s overdosing on Peter and Cyrus, looks forward to a new triangle, reveals he’s not thrilled with at least one character and gives Valentin props for calling out Brook Lynn on her hypocritical attitude.
The Young and the Restless
It’s always a guaranteed good time when Joshua Morrow (Nick) and Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) get together. So it should be no surprise that their Instagram Live chat was a laugh-filled talk about everything from characters having eye sex to the story he said he’d never play.
- Summer may be long over, but Y&R is turning up the heat.
- Just in time for the holiday season, former Malcolm Eddie Winslow stars in Christmas in Carolina.
- On a more serious note, Hunter King opened up about her battle against depression and anxiety.
In Candace’s weekly column, she admits to loving the fallout of Elena’s fling with Nate, being frustrated by Summer and Kyle’s bungled elopement and anticipating what will happen now that Phyllis is scheming again!
And prepare yourself for Halloween by having a look through the gallery of some of the scariest roles taken by soap opera stars.