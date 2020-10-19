Hunter King Jacqueline MacInnes Wood Kristian Alfonso Days of our Lives General Hospital Bold and the Beautiful Young and the Restless

From backstage secrets to pregnancy reveals, it was an exciting week!

Afraid you missed one of last week’s big stories from the world of soaps? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with our look back at the week of October 12 – 16 on The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of our Lives, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless.

The Bold and the Beautiful

As Steffy returned home from the quickest rehab ever, Liam bristled at the way Finn was involving himself in their lives. This led to the doctor’s portrayer, Tanner Novlan, speculating that Finn might have a dark side!

Finn serious B&B

In his weekly column, Richard came up with a theory as to why everything feels so rushed on the show as of late, questioned Carter’s new love nest, addressed the soap’s diversity issues and looked forward to  Liam getting knocked down a peg or three.

Days of Our Lives

Given that Sami will soon be returning to Salem, it was natural to wonder if this time, she might bring EJ along. Well, former portrayer James Scott made it clear he’s never coming back to daytime, so we offered up a few suggests as to who could take his place in the role.James Scott ej days gallery

In this week’s Soapbox column, Richard looks at how Tripp and Allie’s situation is dividing the town and its families, marveled at how the show has kept married from being equated to boring, and wondered if Hope’s disappointing exit might have gone better under other circumstances.

General Hospital

Nobody in Port Charles wants to see Maxie and Peter tie the knot, but we explained why we think their wedding could be the must-see event of the year. After all, there are a whole lot of people setting out to stop them and unmask Peter! We took a look at who they are, why they want to unmask Peter and what the fallout could be!

gh Wes Ramsey, Kirsten Storms peter maxie xj

In his weekly look at the Port Charles action, Dustin admits he’s overdosing on Peter and Cyrus, looks forward to a new triangle, reveals he’s not thrilled with at least one character and gives Valentin props for calling out Brook Lynn on her hypocritical attitude.

The Young and the Restless

It’s always a guaranteed good time when Joshua Morrow (Nick) and Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) get together. So it should be no surprise that their Instagram Live chat was a laugh-filled talk about everything from characters having eye sex to the story he said he’d never play.

JoshuaMorrow, Michelle Stafford"The Young and the Restless" Set CBS television CityLos Angeles05/21/19© Howard Wise/jpistudios.com310-657-9661

In Candace’s weekly column, she admits to loving the fallout of Elena’s fling with Nate, being frustrated by Summer and Kyle’s bungled elopement and anticipating what will happen now that Phyllis is scheming again!

Coming up…

Get a glimpse of what’s soon to come with all the latest spoilers and speculation, including…

Get a glimpse of what's soon to come with all the latest spoilers and speculation, including…