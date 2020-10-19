©2020 Crown Media United States LLC/Kim Nunneley/Alexx Henry Studios, LLC

Get your first look at the holiday-themed new movies ahead.

Over the weekend, on Saturday October 17 at 11:00 PM, the Hallmark Channel showcased its annual Countdown to Christmas preview special. The one-hour event aired right after the final Fall Harvest movie, Sweet Autumn, and was hosted by fan favorite actress Candace Cameron Bure who shared an exclusive first look at this year’s new original holiday movie line-up, starting Saturday October 24. If you happened to miss the late-night programming, and forgot to set your DVRs, don’t worry, we have you covered. Grab some coffee, hot cocoa or whatever you’re in the mood for and watch the special below, commercial free…

The preview didn’t cover all of the festive movies but the ones it did included Bure’s If I Only Had Christmas, starring opposite Warren Christie, who played the lead in Hallmark’s The Color of Rain. Other movies previewed were Jingle Bell Bride, Christmas Waltz, Christmas With the Darlings, One Royal Holiday, Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater, A Nashville Christmas Carol, Christmas in Vienna, A Christmas Tree Grows in Colorado, A Timeless Christmas, The Christmas House, On the 12th Date of Christmas, Good Morning Christmas and Chateau Christmas.

Bure is of Full House and Fuller House fame and has starred in dozens of Hallmark movies with a mystery series on Hallmark’s sister channel Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. When we last talked to Bure, she gave us an inside look into her Aurora Teagarden Mysteries and even revealed that she had been a huge Days of Our Lives fan for 10 years. When asked if she would ever appear on a soap opera, Bure shared, “It’s not on my radar, but hey, never say never! Especially if there was a fun thing to do.”

Back in September we brought readers the full list of the Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas movies, including details and dates – with more photos and videos to be added as they are released. And if you can’t get enough holiday movies through that line-up, we also delivered everything you need to know about Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ Miracles of Christmas new movie schedule. So, mark your calendars and get ready for the holiday season ahead, filled with joy, laughter and plenty of love. Have you dug out your ‘Hallmark Christmas movie watching’ mug yet? I have!

