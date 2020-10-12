Soaps’ Most Beautiful Leading Ladies of All Time: An Entirely Incomplete But Nonetheless Eye-Catching Photo Album
Images: Howard Wise/JPI, Stephen J. Cannell Prods./Courtesy of the Everett Collection, ABC/Courtesy of the Everett Collection, John Paschal/JPI (2), NBC/Courtesy of the Everett Collection, Courtesy of the Everett Collection
You could skip down to the comments right now to start grousing about who we left out… or you could actually read the story first and peruse the pictures — because they are, in a word, stunning.
It was the Greek philosopher Plato — well, more or less — who said that beauty is in the eye of the beholder. With that in mind, Soaps.com has turned its peepers to daytime’s loveliest leading ladies of all time.
You will quibble with this. That is a given. We anticipate it. “Why even consider,” you might argue, “whether someone is physically attractive?” And it’s a valid point. Our response is this: Soaps are all about the beautiful people. Heck, one of our shows even includes “beautiful” in its title.
Moreover, our definition of beauty isn’t the narrow one that you might be used to, if you’ve read one too many fashion magazines. We’re not contemplating “pretty” on the basis of what size dress an actress might fit into or whether her complexion is flawless even before airbrushing. We’re looking at the big picture. Are these individuals compelling? Do they inspire us? Do they make us want to watch to see what happens next to their characters?
With that in mind, we humbly invite you to click on the below photo gallery, which reveals the first 50 actresses included in our collection of daytime knockouts. Some of your favorites will be missing — hey, some of ours are, too. An entirely comprehensive list would have been hundreds of entries long. Maybe thousands. But we still think you’ll enjoy submerging yourself in the loveliness of it all. And when you’re done, gently — and we do mean gently — hit the comments with your suggestions for stars who should get a chance to shine in the sequel article.