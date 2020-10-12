Image: Howard Wise, Jill Johnson/JPI

Ratings, real estate and celebrations.

Don’t miss a moment with the latest news for The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, and The Young and the Restless from October 5 – 9.

The Bold and the Beautiful

Although she hasn’t appeared on screen in over a year, it was still shocking to hear Karla Mosley say aloud that she was no longer a part of the soap’s family. Meanwhile, although Shauna has officially lost Ridge to Brooke, what does that mean for the future of the iconic pair? And is the audience feeling burnt-out from Ridge and Brooke’s pattern of semi-annual breaking up and reuniting? Check out the fall previews, including spoilers and some predictions about what’s in store. Will Quinn be shopping around for a new partner now that things are kaput with Eric? Is she going to attempt to go good, or start channeling her dark side again with a little help from Bill? Get a look at Jacqueline MacInnes Wood’s (Steffy) newly revamped Hollywood Hills home now that she’s put it back on the market. And learn how Ashley Jones (ex-Bridget) coped with a recent cancer scare before watching the fresh faces that have been added to the show’s opening credits in the Bold and the Beautiful news room. Plus, in this week’s column, Richard discusses the soap’s latest jarring swerves — including the weirdly anti-climactic wedding — Ridge’s magic talent with roses, and why he’s #TeamQuinn in the Bold and the Beautiful column.

Days of Our Lives

Kristian Alfonso offered a tearful preview of her final scenes as Hope Brady. The actress also weighed in on the questionable way that her character has been written out, including her attitude toward Ben and believing Vincent’s dubious story. In the latest spoiler video, see how the men are in a rage in the wake of Allie’s allegations against Tripp. John can hardly control himself. Could this story open the door to some important conversations? James Reynolds (Abe) aroused plenty of comments thanks to some photos he posted from his past. Discover which of his co-stars was smitten by his handsomeness before seeing the sweet photo that Mary Beth Evans (Kayla) posted celebrating family and friendship. We have predictions and spoilers for the fall, including EJ’s possible return, as well as speculation on who Charlie the bumbling intern might actually be and why we think Ciara is still alive. Visit our Days of Our Lives news room to get a list of all the best characters in the soap opera’s history. Finally, Richard provides his take on the rape story, is feeling frustrated by Hope’s final plot, and hopes that Charlie’s story won’t go where he thinks it is headed in his Days of Our Lives column.

General Hospital

It was Mike’s funeral last week and it wasn’t only the fictional characters who had a hard time finally saying goodbye. See how the actors reacted to his sad passing before getting the good news that Maurice Benard (Sonny) shared about the grandchild he is expecting. Over the past few weeks, viewers have been wondering why Kristina has been missing from the picture while her family went through a hard time. She finally came back, but will this make things better or worse? Laura Wright (Carly) helped her boyfriend and co-star Wes Ramey (Peter) celebrate his birthday with a visit to his happy place. Her on-screen daughter, Eden McCoy (Joss) reassured viewers that she isn’t going anywhere and shared some secrets from behind-the-scenes. We wonder why Jason and Sam have not gotten remarried now that nothing stands in their way. Steve Burton (Jason) insisted that there is no chance that his character was going to reunite with Liz. And now that it has been revealed who Chase’s mother is, we ponder who his real father could be just as Ned may be nudging Olivia into the arms of Robert. Get all of that and more in our General Hospital news room. Plus, Dustin was amazed by Jackie’s arrival and revelation, is starting to think there are way too many addicts on this show, and feels torn about who Lulu should be with in the new General Hospital column.

The Young and the Restless

Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) has opened up about her year’s worth of dental pain. Find out which of her co-stars was celebrating a milestone in her daughter’s life before seeing how Courtney Hope (Sally) was bringing attention to breast cancer with a photo. Don’t miss our speculation on how Sally is likely to shake things up when she arrives in Genoa City. The romantic fate of many couples is already in turmoil. Brytni Sarpy (Elena) weighed in on her character’s future with Devon and explained the real reason she slept with Nate. Of course, Elena had sex with two men last week, and there is one very likely result to come from that. Will the promise of this pregnancy plot help the ratings grow? We take a look at the latest numbers for Young and Restless and give our take on what they mean. Visit our Young and the Restless news room to learn what twist could have Abby reliving her worst nightmare and what has Chloe thinking about her long-lost father. Finally, Candace still isn’t sold on the sitcom versions of Kevin and Chloe, enjoyed Phyllis and Victoria battling it out, and hopes for even soapier action in the love rectangle in her latest The Young and the Restless column.

Get the soap news, spoilers and interviews in your inbox daily with Soaps.com’s newsletter. And have a look through the gallery of how Mike’s family will deal with his death.