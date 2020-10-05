Image: S. Tammie, Jill Johnson, Howard Wise/JPI

Responding to the fans, requesting prayers, and behind-the-scenes.

Stay in the know with the latest news for The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, and The Young and the Restless from September 28 – October 2.

The Bold and the Beautiful

Find out which former heartthrob from Bold and Beautiful was told he was too fat before learning his dieting secrets and who he is dating now. Meanwhile, viewers have weighed in on Steffy becoming an out-of-control drug addict in record time. Read what Scott Clifton (Liam) and Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy) had to say about the heavy work they had before taking a look at the other characters on the show who had to battle addiction. Once you have learned which of their co-stars was calling for prayers following an attack, see why we think that Shauna is making a huge mistake. Visit the Bold and the Beautiful news room for what fans think of the prospect of pairing Steffy with Vinny and then get our rundown of the soap opera’s 30 greatest characters. Plus, Richard wonders why there was such a rush as Steffy hurtled through addiction and a quickie intervention before the ink on the script could get cold, but has realized Brooke and Ridge are perfect together in the Bold and the Beautiful column.

Days of Our Lives

Take a look back at the rich history of Doug and Julie on their 44th wedding anniversary by revisiting the first time that they walked down the aisle. Although they’ve always had a bit of a rocky relationship, it’s nothing compared to the turmoil that is afflicting the town’s younger set. Xander and Sarah are about to hit hard times yet again and Tripp’s problems are only beginning now that he has been accused of rape. It looks like there might also be a murder on the horizon in Salem. As Kristian Alfonso (Hope) heads for the exit, she reflects on when she thought the soap opera was at its peak, clears up some confusion about her final episodes, and pays homage to three special actors. Her co-star Galen Gering (Rafe) takes viewers backstage so they can see what it’s like to rehearse during the current health crisis. And Chrishell Stause (Jordan) revealed that she’s still hoping she can become a mom. Visit our Days of Our Lives news room for all of that and more. Finally, Richard manages to root for Brady and Kristen, explains why the Xander and Sarah story works for him, and was stunned by Hope and Ben’s scenes in his Days of Our Lives column.

General Hospital

We have some previews for what’s ahead in Port Charles this fall. That’s not just spoilers, but also some hints on the three big returns to the canvas, including one that could take Peter down. It might not only be Brenda who will be shaking things up in the near future. We look at what an outbreak of SORAS could mean and what Kim Delaney joining the cast as Robert’s old flame, Jackie, could do to upset the action. Check out a blooper reel from the show before learning what Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis) is proud of now that she is celebrating 25 years on the show, including which leading man she wishes would come back. Her most recent leading man, Joe Flanigan (Neil), has responded to fans who wish his character could be revived. Revisit Billy Miller’s debut and his transformation from Jake to Jason to Drew on the anniversary of his initial arrival in Port Charles. We ponder what could have been before celebrating Kelly Monaco’s 17th anniversary playing Sam McCall. Watch her first scene before finding out which former star is mourning the loss of his father and which current star recently faced a cancer scare. And don’t miss Ingo Rademacher (Jax) clarifying what he meant when he said he would save his wife over his kids in our General Hospital news room. Plus, Dustin dips into the shortened week to talk about the exciting new development in the Nelle story, the boring teen homecoming, Alexis getting sloshed with Ned, and Liesl pulling strings at the WSB in the new General Hospital column.

The Young and the Restless

While it looks like Summer and Kyle better start preparing to be parents, parenthood has arrived for another couple as Chloe goes into labor. This means that the Baldwin-Fisher family reunion in Genoa City is on the way and Christian LeBlanc (Michael) has promised that it is going to be exciting. Get some more hints about what’s coming up on the fall previews before discovering why we think that Sharon may be the worst therapist ever. Elena may want to keep that in mind now that Brytni Sarpy is warning that her character could be going off the deep end. Find out what her birthday wish is and why Mishael Morgan (Amanda) says that things are about to get intense – and if Amanda isn’t Rose Turner’s daughter, we wonder if she could be Grace’s, and we look back at Devon and Amanda’s deep love story. Meanwhile, Camryn Grimes (Mariah) has made her relationship with Brock Powell official. Visit our Young and the Restless news room to find out which newcomer to the cast could be her character’s next big decision. Candace thinks that the writers might finally be listening to the fans, wasn’t happy to see Sharon apologizing to Rey, and was caught off-guard by the elopement in her latest The Young and the Restless column.

